Josh Charles, NFL Films celebrate 'A Football Life' milestone

Along with following his hometown Baltimore Colts, NFL Films was a big part of a young Josh Charles getting hooked on football in the late 70s and early 80s. The future actor appreciated the cinematic quality of the production, and the incomparable voice of John Facenda served as the soundtrack of his early NFL experience.

That's why Charles eagerly said yes when given the opportunity to be the narrator of the NFL Films-produced A Football Life series on NFL Network.

"I had such a reverence for NFL Films," Charles said. "The game moves so fast, and they were able to slow it down and make these beautiful films out of it. They are the best at what they do. When they said NFL Films is going to make these documentaries, I was really excited to do it."

Charles and NFL Films producers will celebrate a milestone with this week's A Football Life on Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer John Randle (Friday, 9 p.m. ET, NFL Network). It will mark the 100th episode in the series that began in 2011 with a two-part film on Bill Belichick.

Since then, A Football Life has chronicled the immense lives of legends such as Vince Lombardi, Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Jerry Rice, Brett Favre and numerous others. Now in its seventh season, the 2017 lineup has included Dan Marino, Emmitt Smith and John Madden.

The one constant has been the voice of Charles. The 46-year old actor is known for his roles in Dead Poets Society, Sports Night, and The Good Wife.

Charles laughed when asked if he channels his inner-John Facenda in doing the narration for A Football Life.

"I don't think so," Charles said. "There's not going to be another one like him." Charles, though, does bring his own distinct presence to these films. By hitting the right notes, his voice is able to accentuate and enhance the level of storytelling that goes into making A Football Life episode.

"I try to bring the truth of my voice, whatever that means," Charles said. "I don't want to sound corny, but for me, I'm not trying to be anybody. I'm just trying to tell these stories."

The process begins when Charles receives the script to review; usually it is a week out but sometimes it is the night before. Then he records six blocks of narration in a studio. He does several takes without seeing any of the film or pictures.

"We've got a good rhythm," Charles said. "After doing so many of these [films], I have a good sense of intuition of what needs to be done. I rely on the producers to put me in the right frame of mind emotionally and what the moment is supposed to be. They've been living with these stories for a long time."

Charles often finds himself pulled into the story, and enjoys learning about the subjects. For instance, he was not a big Chad Johnson fan because of the receiver's antics. But that changed after narrating A Football Life about him.

"I actually found him to be so smart," Charles said. "He was in on the joke. I never would have known that without [A Football Life]."

Charles was touched by the episode on NFL Films founder Ed Sabol and the relationship he had with his son, Steve. He recalls the heartbreak he endured with episode chronicling the life of quarterback Steve McNair, who had a tragic death.

Ultimately, like any good movie or TV show, Charles believes A Football Life succeeds because of the quality of the stories.

"There's the word 'life' in the title," Charles said. "These people experience joyous moments. Painful moments. Tragedy in some cases. It's all mixed in there. These are some of the most fascinating characters in the world, and there are so many great stories to tell."

Recently, Charles was getting ready to do narration for the season finale of A Football Life on Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame receivers Lynn Swann and John Stallworth (NFL Network, Dec. 22, 9 p.m. ET). He grew up watching those great Steelers teams and was looking forward to learning more about them. That film will be the 101st A Football Life, and counting.

"Hitting 100 episodes is a benchmark for television," Charles said. "Everyone is proud of what we've done. Hopefully, we can do 100 more."

John Randle's turn: Randle's A Football Life shows how he rose from abject poverty to become the highest-paid defensive player in history at the time. On the field, he went undrafted, yet recorded more sacks than any other defensive tackle ever has in the history of the NFL.

"A lot of people wouldn't believe my story," Randle says in the film. "If it didn't happen, you couldn't write that script."

Road trip: ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown is going on the road Sunday for just the second time in the program's 32-year history. The three-hour NFL pregame show will originate from Jerome Bettis' Grille 36 in Pittsburgh, down the street from Heinz Field, site of this weekend's much-anticipated New England-Steelers game.

The only previous time Countdown travelled to a regular-season game was a year ago when the NFL returned to Mexico for the first time in 11 years on Monday Night Football.

"This is a unique opportunity to bring our signature NFL pregame show on the road for the game of the year," said Seth Markman, ESPN senior coordinating producer, NFL studio shows. "Pittsburgh is a great NFL city filled with passionate fans, and the atmosphere surrounding this game is going to have a playoff feel to it."

The show at Grille 36 will be free and open to the public.

Week 15 announcer lineup

Thursday

NBC, NFL Network, Amazon Prime 8:25 p.m. ET

Denver at Indianapolis: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Saturday

NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, Mike Tirico, Kurt Warner

NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, Greg Gumbel, Trent Green

Sunday

CBS, 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Minnesota: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts

Miami at Buffalo: Beth Mowins, Jay Feely

New York Jets at New Orleans: Kevin Harlan, Rich Gannon

Baltimore at Cleveland: Tom McCarthy, Steve Beuerlein

CBS 4:25 p.m. ET

New England at Pittsburgh: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Tennessee at San Francisco: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

FOX 1 p.m ET

Green Bay at Carolina; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Arizona at Washington: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber

Houston at Jacksonville: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

Philadelphia at New York Giants: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman

FOX 4:05 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis

NBC 8:30 p.m. ET

Dallas at Oakland: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

Monday

ESPN 8:30 p.m. ET

Atlanta at Tampa Bay: Sean McDonough, Jon Gruden