John Madden public memorial to be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Feb. 14

Published: Jan 31, 2022 at 02:15 PM
Raider Nation will have another opportunity to honor of the life of the late great John Madden, this time at the site of some of his greatest coaching accomplishments.

The Madden Family announced Monday that a public memorial in celebration of Madden's life will be held at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California on Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. PT.

"It had been previously announced for February 15th," the Madden family said in a statement, "but the Coliseum has been secured for one more Monday Night Football event!"

Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster and will go on sale later this week. All proceeds will be directed to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland. Details can be found on the RingCentral Coliseum website.

Madden died at the age of 85 on Dec. 28, 2021. He spent 10 seasons as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and brought the franchise its first championship with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. From 1969 to 1978, Madden never had a losing season in his head coaching career and compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record. He was the youngest coach in NFL history to eclipse the 100-win mark when he achieved the feat at the age of 42, and Madden remains the winningest coach in Raiders history.

The Raiders last played at RingCentral Coliseum on Dec. 15, 2019, before moving to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 season. Madden was honored by the Raiders in Vegas prior to their season finale when members of the Hall of Famer's family lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

