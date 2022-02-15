Around the NFL

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Published: Feb 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Though a private mass and funeral was previously held for NFL icon John Madden, Monday night offered an opportunity for football fans to say their final goodbyes and commemorate the life of a legend lost.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Madden's son, Mike, were among the myriad speakers who paid tribute in a celebration of Madden's life -- One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden -- at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California.

"When John passed, I said, I wanna have a gathering at the coliseum," Madden's widow, Virginia said Monday. "I know he's up there and I know he's smiling down on all of his players that are here and all of you fans that supported him throughout the years."

A legendary head coach, broadcaster and video game namesake, Madden passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 at the age of 85.

In 10 remarkable seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Madden posted a 103-32-7 regular-season record to become the winningest coach in franchise history, an accolade that still remains to this day. During his time, he piloted the Silver and Black to its first Super Bowl victory, when the Raiders beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.

Thereafter, Madden went on to become perhaps the most recognized and memorable football broadcaster of all time. During his days in the booth, the EA Sports "Madden NFL" video game came to prominence, as well. It has now generated more than a billion dollars in revenue and has become a piece of Americana, just like Madden himself.

Madden was also renowned for his generosity and charitable ways.

That was the onus of Mariucci's recollection Monday night, with their charitable endeavors together with the Madden-Mariucci "Battle of the Bay" Charity Bocce Tournament at the center of their friendship throughout the years. In closing, "Mooch" urged those in attendance to give it their all the next time they were playing bocce ball and say aloud, "This one's for John!"

One of the more memorable speeches was delivered by Reid, who braved being in enemy territory to deliver his fondest recollections of Madden.

"It's great to be in the Black Hole," the Chiefs coach said, amid chants of "Ray-ders! Ray-ders!"

Reid spoke of how quickly his friendship began with Madden, thanks in part to Reid's background of being an offensive lineman. He also ran down a long list of lessons learned from Madden, not the least of which was to be thankful of, "Every play. Every game. Every play of every game."

Indeed, Reid conveyed genuine appreciation for all that Madden passed along, as well as a resounding conclusion of where the Silver and Black's greatest coach resides.

"Coach Madden loved life, and life loved him back. Coach was able to turn everything into gold," Reid said. "John Madden is in heaven now. It's 100 times bigger than the Hall of Fame.

"He's constantly talking to the greats of all sports, and telling them why football is the greatest sport of them all.

"We love you coach."

All proceeds for Monday's memorial will go to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland.

