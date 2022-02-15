John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Reid spoke of how quickly his friendship began with Madden, thanks in part to Reid's background of being an offensive lineman. He also ran down a long list of lessons learned from Madden, not the least of which was to be thankful of, "Every play. Every game. Every play of every game."

Indeed, Reid conveyed genuine appreciation for all that Madden passed along, as well as a resounding conclusion of where the Silver and Black's greatest coach resides.

"Coach Madden loved life, and life loved him back. Coach was able to turn everything into gold," Reid said. "John Madden is in heaven now. It's 100 times bigger than the Hall of Fame.

"He's constantly talking to the greats of all sports, and telling them why football is the greatest sport of them all.

"We love you coach."