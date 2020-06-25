Around the NFL

John Lynch thinks NFC champion 49ers can be even better in 2020

Kevin Patra

The San Francisco 49ers were minutes from winning a Lombardi Trophy last season. Despite sustaining some losses to its NFC championship roster, general manager John Lynch believes his team can be even better in 2020.

"I think it's a state of a team that I think is very well-equipped to compete for championships," Lynch said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "Now, it's incumbent upon us to find a way to be better than we were last year, which was pretty darn good.

"We talk about it a lot, (coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and I. It's a philosophy that we kind of bonded on when we first started having conversations. It's something Jon Gruden used to talk about. You never stay the same. You're either getting better or you're getting worse."

Lynch has done well to replace his losses with similarly skilled players. With Joe Staley retiring, he acquired Trent Williams via trade. After shipping DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis, the 49ers used their first-round pick on Javon Kinlaw. When Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency, Lynch snagged scout favorite Brandon Aiyuk in the first round. Even an injury like Deebo Samuel's recent broken foot hasn't dampened the optimism.

"I'm very encouraged with where our franchise is," Lynch said. "Our goal was to give ourselves a chance to be a better football team this year. I think we've done that. I think we have a chance to be a better football team, and that's tough when you talk about some of the losses that we've had.

"I'm very encouraged, and now we've just got to go do it. That's the great thing about this game. You can talk about it all you want, but you've got to walk the walk, and we're looking forward to having the opportunity to do that."

In a deep NFC West division, Lynch's Niners will need to be every bit as good as last year to get another shot at a Lombardi Trophy.

Related Content

NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 
news

NFL discussing major voting education, registration initiative 

The league is developing programs that will focus on education, registration and activation and working with the NFLPA, the Players Coalition and others (RISE, US Vote Foundation, etc.).
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) follows a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Jets DC Gregg Williams on Jamal Adams: 'I got his back'

Jamal Adams made no secret about his desire to get traded out of New York. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams says he has Adams' back but hopes the safety remains on the Jets in 2020.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham 'free and clear' for training camp

Odell Beckham Jr. will be good to go whenever football returns this summer. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that OBJ will be ready to practice when training camp opens.
NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office
news

NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office

The Titans announced three additions to their front office, including Adolpho Birch III, who spent the past 24 years working in the league office.
2020 Hall of Fame Game to be canceled, enshrinement postponed
news

2020 Hall of Fame Game to be canceled, enshrinement postponed

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has been postponed and the correlating preseason opener between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers has been canceled. 
Giants QB Daniel Jones bulking up this offseason
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones bulking up this offseason

Entering his second season, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has bulked up his physique this offseason with hopes of fixing the ball security issues that plagued his rookie year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) pass rushes during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday Sept. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 55-40. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Shaq Barrett 'still up in the air' about signing franchise tag

Buccaneers linebacker is one of only five NFL players yet to have signed their franchise tag. "We'll find out a little more information on Friday," he said. 
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'feeling good' following COVID-19 positive test

More than a week removed from reports of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott testing positive for COVID-19, the two-time NFL rushing champion said he is "feeling good."
NFL to host meeting with owners to talk season, social initiatives
news

NFL to host meeting with owners to talk season, social initiatives

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL will host a video conference meeting with owners Thursday to address a number of topics, including training camp, 2020 season planning, "Inspire Change" social justice programs and workplace diversity.
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

Arthur Blank to donate proceeds of book to The National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The Falcons announced Wednesday the personal proceeds from Arthur Blank's upcoming book, Good Company, will go toward The National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against Clemson during the second half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The Cincinnati Bengals chose Burrow with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
news

180-plus rookies, including 29 of 32 first-rounders, remain unsigned

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed rookies signing their first NFL contracts. A month before rookies are scheduled to report to training camp, more than 180 draft picks remain unsigned, including 29 of 32 first-rounders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per an NFLPA memo.
