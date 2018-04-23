Around the NFL

John Lynch: Reuben Foster out if charges proven true

Apr 23, 2018
Kevin Patra

The San Francisco 49ers are electing to allow the judicial process to play out before deciding on the future of linebacker Reuben Foster.

Speaking to the media on Monday, general manager John Lynch noted that the "gravity" of the charges is not lost on the organization.

Foster is facing three felonies stemming from an alleged attack on his girlfriend -- domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily harm; forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime; and possession of an assault weapon.

Lynch said if the charges are proven true, "he won't be a part of this organization going forward," per NFL Network's Jim Trotter.

The 49ers are allowing due process to run its course with the 2017 first-round linebacker a year after cutting ties with corner Tramaine Brock immediately following a domestic violence arrest. Charges on Brock were later dropped, and he was cleared by the NFL.

On Monday, Lynch confirmed that Foster will continue to be kept away from Niners offseason workouts. The team is working with the young linebacker to create a structure away from the facility, the GM added.

In addition to the criminal charges, Foster is subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for a first-time domestic violence offense.

