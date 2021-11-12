Around the NFL

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

Nov 12, 2021
Kevin Patra

Spending his first four NFL seasons in Los Angeles, Browns safety John Johnson saw the Rams offense up close every day.

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season.

Following Beckham signing in L.A. on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.

"I don't know how that's going to work," Johnson said.

"I just feel like (the Rams) had a good thing going, like a complete offense," Johnson added, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "From being in L.A., I know for a fact the offense runs through ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿. Even in the run game, the pass game, the screen game, it kind of runs through ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿.

"Obviously, Odell's a big name. He's going to want that attention as well. So it'll be interesting."

Beckham signed a one-year contract in L.A. worth $1.25 million with an additional $3 million tied to team incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The experiment in L.A. will be a fascinating one. With Kupp and Robert Woods the clear No. 1 and No. 2, how will OBJ fit? Will Van Jefferson's promising season be put on hiatus? How will OBJ react if he's relegated to third-fiddle or decoy? Will quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ -- known to force-feed targets for stretches -- zero in on Beckham to keep him happy?

The pressure now lands on coach Sean McVay and Stafford to manage the situation.

"Coach McVay, he's one of the best doing it. I know he'll find a way to get it done," Johnson said. "But just right off the bat, I'm like I wouldn't really want to go there if I were him, but we'll see how it goes, and I wish him the best.

"They're going to find a way to get him the ball. They're definitely going to do that. Matt Stafford is one of the best doing it right now. They have an electric offense. They're fun to watch. So it'll be interesting. I'm going to be tuned in and see how it goes. But that's a good situation to go to if you're a wide receiver. I know that."

