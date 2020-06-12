Around the NFL

Friday, Jun 12, 2020 02:40 PM

John Harbaugh voices concerns with NFL's COVID-19 protocols 

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most everything remains fluid, including the NFL's plans for operations.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh voiced his concerns with the NFL's recently released protocols and requirements for social distancing when players return to team facilities for training camp, calling the expectations "humanly impossible" during a Thursday radio interview.

"We're going to do everything we can do," Harbaugh continued. "We're going to space, we're going to have masks. But, you know, it's a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice."

The league "has made very clear they are letting the science and data drive their decision-making," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday on NFL NOW. Like the data that is constantly being updated with each passing day, everything remains in flux, meaning some protocols could change in the weeks to come. Questions like Harbaugh's about the viability of operating under such requirements are to be expected, especially in a game that is very much fixed in its preseason preparation process.

Teams might be forced to adapt, though, which could mean the acquisition of trailers for additional meeting space that will meet social distancing standards set by the league, according to Pelissero, who said "there are some teams that simply don't have a second locker room to spread guys out by six feet." Pelissero also noted the psychological impact of being reminded to "stay away from everyone including your teammates" all week only to play a contact sport for three hours on Sunday.

"Well as another head coach told me, you've got other things here," Pelissero continued. "When you talk about crunching things down, you didn't have spring practices. Now you have the possibility of not having as much practice, as much padded time through the course of August. As that head coach put it, how are you going to pick your team?

"There's pro scouting departments that, looking at the possibility of shrinking the preseason, say how are we going to evaluate other rosters when it comes to getting to the waiver process? There are a ton of questions."

In-person participation in any team meetings or practices depends first, above all, on passing a daily COVID-19 test. In order to properly equip and fulfill such testing needs, the league will have to select one of three bids from companies to "run that entire COVID-19 apparatus, which is a massive and massively expensive endeavor," Pelissero said.

The league continues forward toward a training camp start date that should fall near traditional scheduling. Until then, its 32 clubs will comply with new protocols and directives while also understanding that, much like daily life, things are subject to change.

Related Content

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video
news

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video

It's a crucial moment in American history, and the Ravens refuse to stick to football. Baltimore released a video on Twitter with several members of the organization sharing their perspectives on what needs to change and how it can happen.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Bill O'Brien says he'll take a knee with his protesting players

As players and coaches continue to take a stand against injustice, many expect the efforts to carry over into the 2020 season. Texans coach Bill O'Brien on Friday supported the idea of his players protesting systemic racism and police brutality this fall.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night, Jan, 24, 2020, following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
news

Antonio Brown pleads no contest in battery case, gets probation

Antonio Brown was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo psychological/psychiatric evaluation and treatment if necessary, per a Broward County Court disposition order. 
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky: 'I still feel like this is my team'

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky talked to the media Friday for the first time since the Bears traded for Nick Foles earlier this offseason.
NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday
news

NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday in an internal memo to staff that the league will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19 as a recognized holiday and the league's offices will be closed that day.
Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort
news

Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort

The Patriots would be missing their feature back if there were minicamps. Sony Michel had foot surgery in May and his timetable to return is unknown, Mike Giardi reports.
Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff
news

Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff

Denard Robinson hasn't been with an NFL franchise since 2016. Thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former fifth-round pick will soon find himself occupying an NFL sideline again.
Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense
news

Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense

The Cleveland tailback expects to contribute much more now that he isn't facing a half-season-long suspension, mainly because his new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, runs an offense that aims to maximize the talents of its runners.
Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick
news

Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but, due to the recent social activity taking place around the world, he's become a topic in the news again.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Texans beat the Titans 24-21. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Titans GM: Contract talks with Derrick Henry have been positive

Derrick Henry was franchise tagged in March and signed his tag in April, securing his services in Tennessee for 2020. The greater goal for the two sides, though, is to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Titans general manager Jon Robinson provided an update Thursday on where things stand with Henry and his next contract.
Southern California defensive back Austin Jackson (73) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Roundup: Dolphins sign first-round OT Austin Jackson

The Dolphins have now signed two of their three first-round picks, inking offensive tackle Austin Jackson on Thursday. Miami locked up QB Tua Tagovailoa last month.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL