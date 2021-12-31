John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson (ankle): 'I think he's got a chance to play on Sunday' vs. Rams

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to the ankle injury that has kept the QB out the past two weeks.

"I think he's got a chance to play on Sunday," Harbaugh said Friday. "We'll have to see. This time of year, you've got guys who have different things. He has what he has. Some other guys have their dings and things like that. It's all hands on deck. The guys who are ready to play and can play will. And the guys who aren't and can't won't."

It's a similar refrain we've heard from Harbaugh since Jackson suffered the ankle injury in Week 14 and missed the Ravens' past two losses. The QB was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice. He did not participate Thursday and wasn't seen on the field Friday.

If the former NFL MVP can't play, Tyler Huntley would be in line to make another start. Huntley was out Week 16 on the reserve/COVID-19 list but returned to practice this week.

"I'm sure he's thinking, 'I'm playing.' He'll be ready to go," Harbaugh said of Huntley.