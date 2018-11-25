Around the NFL

John Harbaugh mum on if Joe Flacco will remain starter

Published: Nov 25, 2018
Austin Knoblauch

Don't expect coach John Harbaugh to be forthcoming about the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback situation in the days ahead.

With Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens to a second straight victory on the Sunday, Harbaugh isn't committing to Joe Flacco remaining the Ravens' starter once he returns from injury -- at least publicly.

"I'm not going to get into that for a number of reasons," Harbaugh said, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "Whether that decision has been made or not is not important for anybody to know but us. If I decide to do it one way or the other, I don't want our opponent to know."

It's unclear whether Flacco would even be available to play in the Ravens' Week 13 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran quarterback has been dealing with a hip injury that has kept him out of games and off the practice field for two weeks.

Jackson has put in a pair of encouraging performances filling in for Flacco. Against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, he passed for 150 yards and rushed for 119, and during Sunday's 34-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders, he passed for 178 yards and rushed for 71 (he also had a touchdown and two interceptions).

While the Ravens' most recent wins have come against a pair of struggling teams, it has put a focus on whether Harbaugh is willing to keep Jackson as his starter as Baltimore tries to stay relevant in the AFC playoff race. If Flacco gets the green light to practice this week, it'll be interesting to see if Harbaugh will keep his former Super Bowl MVP on the sideline in favor of the rookie.

It remains to be seen whether this is simply a tactic by Harbaugh to force his opponents to watch more game film or a very real chance for Jackson to prove his credentials as Flacco's here-and-now heir apparent.

