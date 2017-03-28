John Harbaugh in favor of reunion with Anquan Boldin

After their teams squared off in the Super Bowlfour years ago, John Harbaugh's Ravens traded postseason hero Anquan Boldin to Jim Harbaugh's 49ers.
Now John is open to bringing Boldin back to Baltimore.
"I know he loved it in Baltimore, and I loved him in Baltimore," Harbaugh said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "Didn't want him to have to leave when it happened. That's just the way it all worked out. But I'd be for (a return)."
Harbaugh went on to acknowledge that a potential signing would fall under general manager Ozzie Newsome's purview, and, furthermore, Boldin would have to be on board with the idea.
"I will say this: I do believe he can still play at the highest level," Harbaugh added. "I think his ability and skills are such that he's not going to drop off the edge just because of how he plays."
Of all receivers with 75 or more targets, Boldin's average of 8.7 yards per reception was the NFL's lowest. Even if he has lost a step or two each year in his decline phase, though, he was highly effective at using his body to secure key catches on third downs and in the red zone with Detroit last season.
Boldin's preference, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month, is to find a team close to his family in southern Florida.
The Dolphins (Jarvis Landry), Buccaneers (Adam Humphries) and Jaguars (Allen Hurns) all have established slot receivers, though, limiting Boldin's Florida market.
If there's mutual interest between the veteran receiver and the Ravens, Harbaugh shouldn't expect to see Boldin before training camp.
At this stage of his career, Boldin prefers to work out on his own during the offseason. He chose the Lions over several other teams when he delayed his signing until late July last year.