John Harbaugh 'felt fine' about Mike Tomlin exchange

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart Mike Tomlin had one of those awkward handshake moments that wind up being overly dissected in today's media environment (with the help of the great video department at NFL.com).
On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Pittsburgh Steelers' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13 on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.
Asked Monday about it, Harbaugh said he was unaware of the attention surrounding the handshake.
"There was nothing uncomfortable at all," Harbaugh said.
We'll see if Tomlin has anything to say about the matter when he speaks Tuesday. Handshake aside, we'd love to see a Ravens-Steelers rubber match in the playoffs. Don't be surprised if it happens.