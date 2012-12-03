John Harbaugh 'felt fine' about Mike Tomlin exchange

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Pittsburgh Steelers counterpart Mike Tomlin had one of those awkward handshake moments that wind up being overly dissected in today's media environment (with the help of the great video department at NFL.com).

Asked Monday about it, Harbaugh said he was unaware of the attention surrounding the handshake.

"There was nothing uncomfortable at all," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said "I felt fine about it" and just wanted to make sure Tomlin knew the Ravens congratulated the Steelers. Tomlin seemed to be annoyed, distracted or thinking about something else entirely.

We'll see if Tomlin has anything to say about the matter when he speaks Tuesday. Handshake aside, we'd love to see a Ravens-Steelers rubber match in the playoffs. Don't be surprised if it happens.

