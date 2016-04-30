 Skip to main content
John Harbaugh 'disappointed' for Laremy Tunsil

Apr 30, 2016
Austin Knoblauch

Laremy Tunsil's high-profile tumble out of the top 10 will be one of the legacies of the 2016 NFL Draft, but the Baltimore Ravens' first-round draft strategy might not have been compromised by Tunsil's off-field issues.

Speaking on NFL Network on Saturday, coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens always had offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley -- the player they selected at No. 6 overall -- at the top of their draft board. Harbaugh, however, didn't definitely state whether an unauthorized video posted to Twitter showing Tunsil smoking marijuana provoked the Ravens to select Stanley over him.

"Ronnie Stanley was right at the top of our draft board from Day 1 of the process," Harbaugh said. "We liked Tunsil, too, as a player. Tunsil was on our board, but not to get into the specifics of it, we liked both of those guys."

Harbaugh also said Tunsil never left the Ravens' draft board until he was selected by Miami. However, NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Baltimore originally had Tunsil rated ahead of Stanley.

"We pulled (Tunsil) off the draft board when Miami picked him," Harbuagh said. "He was on the draft board until Miami picked him, I'll promise you that."

Still, despite Tunsil's off-field troubles, Harbaugh believes he will be fine.

"We were disappointed for him," Harbaugh said. "You know, it's not something you'd like to see. It's tough, but that's life. There's consequences for actions, choices and decisions no matter when it happens. Laremy is going to be fine."

