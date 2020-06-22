John Harbaugh disagrees with Lamar Jackson's take on playoff loss

Lamar Jackson believes the Baltimore Ravens took the Tennessee Titans too lightly in their postseason loss. Coach John Harbaugh respectfully disagrees with that assessment.
Harbaugh told reporters Monday that he's comfortable with the 2019 NFL MVP voicing his opinion on the matter, but objects to the premise.
"I don't think we took them lightly personally. We just didn't play well," Harbaugh said, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
The Ravens had won 12 straight games to close the 2019 regular season at 14-2. After a playoff bye week, Baltimore was blitzed by the Titians, losing 28-12. Jackson was stymied for much of the early stages of the game, committed three turnovers and was sacked four times.
The differing opinion on the game's preparation highlights the viewpoint from a player and coach. Neither belief changes the fact that a potential Super Bowl season went out the window with the laid egg.
Harbaugh also declined to get into his conversation with Jackson about a video that surfaced last week of the quarterback playing beach football, which included the MVP flipping over a jet ski.
"That's between me and him," Harbaugh said.