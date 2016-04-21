Around the NFL

John Elway on Colin Kaepernick trade: 'It's dormant'

Published: Apr 21, 2016 at 07:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A Denver Broncos trade for Colin Kaepernick seemed poised to take place a month ago. Now the prospect sits in a catatonic state.

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said Thursday that trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers are "dormant."

"It's dormant," Elway said. "He's been working out from what I understand, so, that's all I can say about it."

Elway noted a trade offer remains on the table: "Everything's right there."

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported the Broncos want Kaepernick to take a pay cut to facilitate a trade. Elway and Kaepernick met two weeks ago to advance the feeling-out process, but an agreement never materialized.

Mark Sanchez currently sits atop the Broncos' depth chart. Elway clearly isn't done adding quarterbacks.

"We're going to have someone compete with Mark and he's one of the possibilities," Elway said.

Added the GM: "We're happy with Mark. Mark's excited about being here. We're excited about having him."

Elway said having Sanchez in the building allows the team to be patient with their search (which sounds like code for: wait out Kaepernick and the 49ers).

One quarterback the Broncos could add is veteran Brian Hoyer. Rapoport reported the free agent signal-caller visited and took a physical with the team, but Denver is in no hurry to sign Hoyer at this stage.

"We had a good visit, but he's got another trip lined up. It's a possibility. He's a good football player. We wanted to have him in, meet him and get to know him a little bit. But nothing to report there," Elway said. "... He had a real good year in Houston last year, so he's a guy who's a real possibility with us."

With Trevor Siemian, last year's seventh-round pick, the only other quarterback on the roster, adding competition is paramount for the Super Bowl champs. With the top two quarterbacks in the NFL draft likely to come off the board in the first two selections, it's unlikely a ready-made pro would fall to the Broncos at No. 30.

While a trade for Kaepernick might be "dormant" now, as we race closer to draft day -- perhaps Day 2 -- those talks should heat up significantly.

Other notes from Elway's presser:

» Elway dismissed Von Miller not participating in the offseason program: "This is all voluntary. If Von chooses to be here, then great. You always hope that everybody is here."

The GM said there has been an offer and counteroffer on a long-term deal, but "you'd like to be a little closer." Elway added: "It's not nearly as bad as people have portrayed it out (in the media).

The team remains confident a deal will get done, eventually.

» After winning his first Super Bowl as an executive, Elway lamented how much more fun it is to win as a player:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'There's no rift' with Tyreek Hill after trade to Dolphins

Speaking publicly for the first time since the Tyreek Hill trade, Chiefs HC Andy Reid explained why the team parted ways with its top wide receiver.
news

49ers GM John Lynch doesn't plan to cut Jimmy Garoppolo if no trade materializes

The potential landing spots for a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ trade are dwindling, leading to the speculation that the 49ers might be forced to cut the quarterback to move on. However, GM John Lynch said at the Annual League Meeting that he doesn't plan to release Jimmy G outright.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Monday, March 28

Tre'Quan Smith is staying in the Big Easy. The receiver is returning to the Saints on a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $2 million in guaranteed money, Mike Garafolo reports. Smith can earn up to more than $10 million when including all incentives in the deal.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on trading Amari Cooper: 'We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent'

The Cowboys traded away receiver Amari Cooper earlier this month. Dallas owner Jerry Jones explained the team's reasoning for the move when talking to reporters Monday at the Annual League Meeting.
news

NFL announces Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft

It's a big day in the NFL for Detroit. The 2024 NFL Draft has been awarded to Detroit, the league announced Monday.
news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels hopeful team, Derek Carr can find 'sweet spot' on contract extension

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is in line for a new contract extension. Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday that he hopes the team and Carr can find a "sweet spot" during their talks on a new deal.
news

Colts hire former head coach John Fox as senior defensive assistant

John Fox is back in the NFL. The longtime head coach has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as a senior defensive assistant, the team announced Monday.
news

NFL forms new committee to review policies regarding diversity hiring; teams mandated to hire minority coach as offensive assistant

The league announced on Monday a new diversity advisory committee -- which includes business leaders, academics, and former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith -- to review league and club policies in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring.
news

Jaguars center Brandon Linder retires after eight seasons in NFL

Longtime Jaguars center Brandon Linder is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. He announced the news in an Instagram post Monday.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin not a fan of OT rule changes: 'I don't fear sudden death'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who sits on the league's competition committee, told reporters Monday that he is not a fan of adjusted the rules to overtime.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater: Both QBs have been 'explicitly explained their roles and expectations'

The Dolphins don't have a QB competition brewing between Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. New Miami HC Mike McDaniel said Monday that the two QBs have been "explicitly explained their roles and expectations."
news

Titans want to sign WR A.J. Brown long-term: 'A.J. is a Titan and we want to keep A.J. a Titan'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said Sunday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that sides have had only preliminary talks on a contract extension but expect to ramp things up as the summer progresses.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW