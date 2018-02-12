Around the NFL

John DeFilippo won't leave 'stone unturned' in QB hunt

Published: Feb 12, 2018 at 05:41 AM
Chris Wesseling

After coaching regular-season MVP candidate Carson Wentz and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in Philadelphia last season, new Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo suddenly finds himself in the unfamiliar position of leading Minnesota's search for a quarterback.

The Vikes' brain trust has important decisions to make with incumbent starter Case Keenum, veteran Sam Bradford and wild-card Teddy Bridgewater all slated for free agency in March.

Will the quarterback-needy team be backed into the franchise tag for Keenum? Is the intriguing-yet-brittle Bradford a realistic alternative? Will an independent arbitrator end up ruling that Bridgewater's rookie contract tolls into 2018 as a result of time spent on the physically unable to perform list last year?

Speaking at his introductory press conference last Friday, DeFilippo said he will have "as much say as" coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman want him to have in the upcoming quarterback decision.

"I am going to leave no stone unturned," DeFilippo added, via The Star Tribune. "It is going to be a collaborative effort -- something that we all agree on. I've been through this situation before searching for Derek Carr and Carson Wentz. I've had some experience in this situation in trying to find your quarterback to lead your football team."

Beyond the possibility of carry-overs from the 2017 roster, the Vikings will consider available veterans in free agency as well as early-round prospects in the draft.

After reaching the NFC Championship Game last month with a loaded roster, Minnesota figures to be a prime player in the looming Kirk Cousins sweepstakes. In fact, radio station KFAN kindled local enthusiasm beyond the Super Bowl last week with a report that the host city is "number one with a bullet" on Cousins' rudimentary wish list.

Although Spielman has drawn deserved kudos for his roster construction, it's worth noting that he's had five different passing leaders in six years as general manager. Under his watch, the only constant at the sport's most important position has been change.

This is an organization in dire need of DeFilippo's expertise.

