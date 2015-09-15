John Brown has edge over Brandon Marshall

When it comes to this pair of wide receivers, both Brandon Marshall and John Brown got into the end zone last week, but the SAP Player Comparison Tool likes Marshall here. But when you look closely at the matchup category, it's not accurate at all. John Brown actually has the better matchup against a Bears defense that allowed over 30 fantasy points to the wide receiver position last week. Marshall will likely face Vontae Davis of the Colts - one of the best shut 'em down corners in the league. I have to go against the tool here and say that Brown is the better play in Week 2 against a porous Chicago secondary.