John Brown has edge over Brandon Marshall

With Week 2 right around the corner, we know you're facing tough fantasy football lineup decisions. If you find yourself scratching your head over who to start this week, look no further than the SAP Player Comparison Tool. You can combine any two players and see who has the edge in a given week. So without further ado, let's get into some of Week 1's lineup conundrums.
The SAP Player Comparison Tool has this matchup as a dead-even split between Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger. Both quarterbacks have good matchups, but Brees enjoys a contest against a Tampa Bay defense that surrendered 42 points to the Titans last week. The experienced veteran should be able to carve up the Bucs secondary with no issues. Ben Roethlisberger faces a 49ers defense that held the Vikings to just three points on Monday night, and is still without two of his big offensive playmakers in Le'Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant. So in this case, the scale tips in Brees' direction at home.
Alfred Morris had a much more productive Week 1 than Lamar Miller did, and according to the SAP Player Comparison Tool he's got the edge here by one point for Week 2 against the Rams defense. Miller is more of a pass-catching back than Morris, which is to his advantage in terms of playing on more downs. Yet, Morris only has rookie Matt Jones working in behind him. Plus, if the Dolphins get ahead early on Jacksonville, which they should, the game could turn into the Miller show in the second half. I like Miller over Morris for Week 2.
When it comes to this pair of wide receivers, both Brandon Marshall and John Brown got into the end zone last week, but the SAP Player Comparison Tool likes Marshall here. But when you look closely at the matchup category, it's not accurate at all. John Brown actually has the better matchup against a Bears defense that allowed over 30 fantasy points to the wide receiver position last week. Marshall will likely face Vontae Davis of the Colts - one of the best shut 'em down corners in the league. I have to go against the tool here and say that Brown is the better play in Week 2 against a porous Chicago secondary.
Matt Franciscovich is an associate fantasy editor at NFL.com. Hit him up on Twitter _**@mfranciscovich**_ fantasy advice all season long.