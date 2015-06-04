Around the NFL

John Brown adds weight to combat press coverage

Published: Jun 04, 2015 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sound the trope alarm!

Our most recent player to discuss how he changed his health habits this offseason (a traditional narrative from OTAs) is none other than Around The NFL favorite, John Brown.

Last year at this time, the Arizona Cardinals' speedy wideout was an unknown until coach Bruce Arians began gushing about his potential. Then Brown blew the doors off to open the season, confirming the hype.

The production ground to a halt, however.

"He hit the wall around Dec. 1," Arians said this week, via the Arizona Republic, "like most rookies do."

Brown had zero touchdowns in the last seven regular season games of 2014 and caught just nine passes for 127 yards in the final four contests.

The second-year receiver vowed to run through the wall this time around. In that spirit, he changed his lifestyle this offseason, including cutting fast food out of his diet.

"It was hard to give up because I used to eat it every day," said Brown.

Now that the heartburn that bothered him during practices last year is gone, he feels fresher.

"Once I went to practice without fast food (in my stomach), I felt so much better," Brown said. "I don't even look at restaurants any more. I've put on a lot of muscle, and I'm feeling stronger and better."

This is another reminder that fast food, while it may taste wonderful in the moment, is the Beelzebub of the food world.

According to Arians, Brown added 10 pounds of muscle, mostly to his upper body, which will help him against the press coverage that stymied him last season -- it should be noted that the Cards' QB situation late in the season didn't help Brown's cause either.

If the added strength "helps me with press coverage and things like that, I'll give a lot of people trouble in this league," Brown said.

Per the Republic, coaches have noticed Brown isn't getting pushed around as much as last year.

It's early and the contact is minimal in OTAs, but a stronger Brown who can get off the line with ease will help keep the production rolling as the Cards make a playoff push late in the season.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Cam Newton's massive extension and the return of Adrian Peterson. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier weighs in on drafting of Bijan Robinson: 'Everyone will get their chance to shine'

Atlanta running back Tyler Allgeier said he was "excited" by the Falcons drafting Bijan Robinson and is excited for the competition ahead.

news

Patriots lose two days of OTAs for violating offseason rules

The Patriots have lost two of their organized team activities sessions just a couple days into Phase Three of the NFL's offseason program, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ron Rivera on declining Commanders DE Chase Young's fifth-year option: 'He gets it'

Although the Commanders declined Chase Young's fifth-year option, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year understands the decision, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who is expecting it to inspire his defensive end for the season ahead.

news

Falcons FB Keith Smith arrested on traffic charges

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta, on traffic charges, according to an Atlanta Police Department report.

news

Browns' Za'Darius Smith ready for 'fun and games' of returning to face Ravens: 'A lot of people may be booing'

Finding himself once again in the AFC North, Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith addressed the leak that originally had him re-joining the Ravens in 2022, expecting a smattering of both boos and cheers when Cleveland faces the club that drafted him.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes values Super Bowls, 'keeping a lot of great players' over being 'highest-paid guy'

Patrick Mahomes will command top dollar for as long as his abilities remain elite, but he isn't out to put the Chiefs in a bind. Mahomes aims to keep the Chiefs competitive, which means allowing Kansas City to structure his contract to maintain salary-cap flexibility.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he's 'loving' new offense under Todd Monken

Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore for OTAs, and the Ravens star quarterback has been impressed with what he's seen from his team's offense under new coordinator Todd Monken.

news

Lions RB David Montgomery says he feels refreshed by greater expectations in Detroit: 'I like to compete'

New Lions RB David Montgomery explains his reason for signing with Detroit and how Dan Campbell's culture in the locker room has refreshed his passion for football.

news

Jets working out ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza

The Jets are working out punter Matt Araiza on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Araiza, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was waived by the Buffalo Bills last August after he was accused of participating in a gang rape while at San Diego State. The punter did not play at all last season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen entering 2023: 'I so badly want to bring a Super Bowl here to Buffalo'

After consecutive Divisional Round disappointments, Bills QB Josh Allen is going into 2023 with a new sense of focus and determination because he understands Buffalo's window won't be open for long.

news

QB Baker Mayfield doesn't care what outsiders project for 2023 Buccaneers

New quarterback Baker Mayfield, who split time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season, could give a hoot about the perception of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' chances.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More