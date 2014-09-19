John Abraham placed on IR by Arizona Cardinals

After all the positive talk about John Abraham's return, the Arizona Cardinals placed the linebacker on injured reserve list Friday due to a concussion, ending his 2014 season and possibly his NFL career.
It's the latest plot twist in a bizarre couple weeks for Abraham. The NFL's active leader in sacks suffered a concussion in Week 1, contemplated retirement and Bruce Arians said Abraham's heart wasn't "in the game anymore."
Then in an abrupt about-face, Abraham returned to the team and his coach said the linebacker was ready and roaring to get back on the field. However, earlier this week Abraham couldn't pass a concussion test. Now he'll be sidelined for the season.
Abraham had reportedly been suffering from memory loss for more than a year before the Week 1 concussion.
It could be the end of the road for the 36-year-old. If it is, count Abraham as having a great NFL career after being picked in the first round by the New York Jets in 2000. His 133.5 sacks in a 15-year career place him ninth on the NFL's all-time list.
The loss is problematic for the Cardinals, who will sorely miss the pass rusher. Abraham earned 11.5 sacks last season and was the team's one true edge rusher.
