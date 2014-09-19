Around the NFL

John Abraham placed on IR by Arizona Cardinals

Published: Sep 19, 2014 at 05:40 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After all the positive talk about John Abraham's return, the Arizona Cardinals placed the linebacker on injured reserve list Friday due to a concussion, ending his 2014 season and possibly his NFL career.

It's the latest plot twist in a bizarre couple weeks for Abraham. The NFL's active leader in sacks suffered a concussion in Week 1, contemplated retirement and Bruce Arians said Abraham's heart wasn't "in the game anymore."

Then in an abrupt about-face, Abraham returned to the team and his coach said the linebacker was ready and roaring to get back on the field. However, earlier this week Abraham couldn't pass a concussion test. Now he'll be sidelined for the season.

Abraham had reportedly been suffering from memory loss for more than a year before the Week 1 concussion.

It could be the end of the road for the 36-year-old. If it is, count Abraham as having a great NFL career after being picked in the first round by the New York Jets in 2000. His 133.5 sacks in a 15-year career place him ninth on the NFL's all-time list.

The loss is problematic for the Cardinals, who will sorely miss the pass rusher. Abraham earned 11.5 sacks last season and was the team's one true edge rusher.

The Cardinals re-signed punter Drew Butler to take Abraham's roster spot.

