Joey Bosa's mom: 'I wish we pulled an Eli Manning'

A Chargers blog, SD Bolt Report, uncovered a Facebook post made by Bosa's mother, Cheryl, in which she said the following in response to another comment bashing the Chargers and offering support for Bosa: "It bums me out for (Joey) so much. I wish we pulled an Eli Manning on draft day." Obviously, she is referring to the 2004 draft, when the Manning family brokered Eli's way to the New York Giants after the Chargers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick.