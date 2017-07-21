Joel Bitonio: Cleveland Browns' QB battle will be 'hot'

Starting guard Joel Bitonio believes a dash of consistency under center is the missing ingredient for Cleveland.
"When you have continuity at quarterback, everything runs smoother," Bitonio told The Reynolds Report, via GridironMagazine.com. "The competition is going to be hot in training camp."
Cleveland's signal-caller tussle will pit second-year arm Cody Kessler against second-rounder DeShone Kizer and veteran Brock Osweiler.
It's possible none of them are the answer, but all three have an advantage over last year's gaggle of passers: A rebuilt offensive line that has the potential to be one of the AFC's best. It brings the team closer to coach Hue Jackson's vision of a club that can slash teams on the ground and -- someday, if they find their guy -- through the air.
After the Browns started more rookies than any franchise in the league last season, Bitonio sees a more experienced, confident roster -- one ready to data-wipe 2016's inglorious 1-15 car crash.
"I don't think we're going to go out there spewing about how we're going to prove all this stuff. I think it is a quiet confidence because we know the work we're going to put in," Bitonio said.
"We finally have some continuity. We kept Hue Jackson and we're moving in the direction of giving a coach a chance to win. We've had a couple of good draft classes now; there are some talented young players we're really building up and we've signed some good free agents. I think people are going to be surprised at how well the Browns play this year."