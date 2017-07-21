Around the NFL

Joel Bitonio: Cleveland Browns' QB battle will be 'hot'

Published: Jul 21, 2017 at 03:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Browns used an outrageous six different quarterbacks last season.

Starting guard Joel Bitonio believes a dash of consistency under center is the missing ingredient for Cleveland.

"When you have continuity at quarterback, everything runs smoother," Bitonio told The Reynolds Report, via GridironMagazine.com. "The competition is going to be hot in training camp."

Cleveland's signal-caller tussle will pit second-year arm Cody Kessler against second-rounder DeShone Kizer and veteran Brock Osweiler.

It's possible none of them are the answer, but all three have an advantage over last year's gaggle of passers: A rebuilt offensive line that has the potential to be one of the AFC's best. It brings the team closer to coach Hue Jackson's vision of a club that can slash teams on the ground and -- someday, if they find their guy -- through the air.

After the Browns started more rookies than any franchise in the league last season, Bitonio sees a more experienced, confident roster -- one ready to data-wipe 2016's inglorious 1-15 car crash.

"I don't think we're going to go out there spewing about how we're going to prove all this stuff. I think it is a quiet confidence because we know the work we're going to put in," Bitonio said.

"We finally have some continuity. We kept Hue Jackson and we're moving in the direction of giving a coach a chance to win. We've had a couple of good draft classes now; there are some talented young players we're really building up and we've signed some good free agents. I think people are going to be surprised at how well the Browns play this year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 4

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has a groin injury that will keep him out of practice on Thursday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Joe Flacco embracing role as mentor to Zach Wilson, but QB believes he still has 'that ability to start'

Jets QB Joe Flacco is embracing his role as mentor to Zach Wilson, though head coach Robert Saleh thinks he can still be a starter in the NFL.

news

Broncos TEs Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich could help replace Tim Patrick in offense

Tim Patrick's season-ending knee injury leaves the Denver Broncos searching for how to replace the big-bodied receiver's production, likely thrusting more work on tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich.

news

Matt Rhule: First-rounder Ikem Ekwonu has 'a long way to go' to earn Panthers' starting LT job

The Panthers drafted Ikem Ekwonu No. 6 overall in April's draft, envisioning the NC State product as their franchise left tackle. Coach Matt Rhule is going to make the rookie earn that job.

news

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning kicked out of practice after third altercation in three days

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning has been involved in altercations with defensive teammates in his past three practices, and head coach Dennis Allen was finally forced to kick him off the field after his latest scuffle.

news

Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs making 'wow' plays every single day in camp

The Green Bay Packers are getting big plays from a rookie receiver during training camp, just not the one they expected. Fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has hit the ground running, making splash plays that have even reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers gushing.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp 'respectfully' disagrees with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson ranking himself ahead of triple-crown winner

Regardless of Cooper Kupp's historic showing, fellow NFC Pro Bowl selection Justin Jefferson ranked himself ahead of the Rams receiver, stating recently, "Coop is good, but I'll say he's behind me." Kupp, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, politely disagreed Wednesday when asked about Jefferson's take.

news

Cowboys sign ex-Vikings LB Anthony Barr to one-year contract worth up to $3 million

The Cowboys are signing former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The team later announced the signing.

news

NFL to appeal Browns QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

The NFL will appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy, the league announced Wednesday.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown arrested for criminal speeding

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for criminal speeding, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. local time on Arizona State Route 101 in north Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked Wednesday about Miami's pursuit of Tom Brady as detailed in the findings of an investigation into the organization regarding integrity to the game violations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 3

Last Tuesday, the Steelers signed Jeremy McNichols to add depth at running back. On Wednesday, the Steelers announced that McNichols was done for the season. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW