Joe Thomas: Mitchell Trubisky might be the QB to draft

"You have to accept a couple of tough years," Thomas said on the same day he told the Dan Patrick Show that the team needs to be careful. "That's just the way it is. There are no quick fixes in the NFL. You could get lucky and a franchise quarterback falls into your lap, and then you turn your franchise around. But the chances of that happening, even with a top-five pick, are probably 25 percent. You can't really bet the house on the odds when it's only 25 percent."