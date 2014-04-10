Joe Montana, Tom Brady among best NFL quarterbacks ever

Montana is the greatest quarterback in Super Bowl history. He's the greatest quarterback in 49ers history. And had he played in Kansas City longer, he might have given Len Dawson a run for his money there, too. Montana has all the numbers, throwing for more than 40,000 yards and being named to eight Pro Bowls. He set a record for passer rating in 1989 (112.4) en route to winning an MVP award -- which he won again in 1990. He also secured three Super Bowl MVP nods -- and in the one Super Bowl in which he didn't take the award, he threw the game-winning touchdown pass. His postseason record was 16-7, including 4-0 in Super Bowls. Only Bradshaw has equaled that run. Putting all his career milestones aside, know that Montana was mobile and accurate while being the coolest cucumber the quarterback position has ever known. The game seemed to slow down for him; the moment was never too big. And his touch is still something passers today aspire to emulate. Simply put, he is the elite of the elite.