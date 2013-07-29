Joe Montana, Jim Brown on Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Team

Don Hutson and Sammy Baugh went back and forth as the two best players in football from the mid-1930s to the mid-'40s. It was an odd, unique era of pro football. Many of the league's premium players served in World War II, and the invisible color line wasn't broken until 1946. (Black players did play in the 1920s and early '30s, before the game gained traction as a big business.) So in a league lacking its usual talent, Hutson literally dominated games. Dominated. In 1942, Hutson led the NFL with 74 catches. The next closest dude had 27. He averaged over 100 yards per game that season, in an era when most quarterbacks didn't even throw for 100 yards per game. Most importantly, even in the seasons that weren't marked by WWII absences (1935-1941, 1945), Hutson finished first, second or third in receiving in yards (and he was in third only once -- in his rookie season).