Around the NFL

Joe Kapp, Vikings quarterback in Super Bowl IV, dies at age of 85

Published: May 09, 2023 at 12:10 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Joe Kapp, the Minnesota Vikings' quarterback in Super Bowl IV, died on Monday at the age of 85, the University of California, his alma mater, confirmed to the Associated Press.

Kapp had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, the school said.

A standout signal-caller in both the National Football League and Canadian Football League, Kapp played 12 seasons of professional football altogether, most notably three campaigns for Minnesota in the late 1960s.

Kapp was originally drafted in 1959 by Washington out of California, where he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and led the Golden Bears to its most recent Rose Bowl appearance in 1958, but Kapp jumped to the CFL after the NFL franchise declined to pick up his rights.

Following eight acclaimed years in Canada with the Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions, Kapp joined the Vikings in 1967, starting most of a losing season for the franchise. The QB led Minnesota to its first playoff appearance in 1968 and then broke out the following campaign.

In 1969, Kapp enjoyed a career year, throwing for 1,726 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, finishing with a 12-1 record and earning his first and only Pro Bowl nod. His seven TD passes in a Week 2 game against the Baltimore Colts remains tied for a single-game NFL record. The then-31-year-old finished second in MVP voting to the Los Angeles Rams' Roman Gabriel. En route to the Vikings' first NFL title and Super Bowl appearance, Kapp led Minnesota past Gabriel's Rams and the Cleveland Browns in the postseason.

In Super Bowl IV, Kapp and the Vikings fell to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-7, with the quarterback completing 16 of 25 passes for 183 yards and two picks.

A rare free agent in 1970, Kapp signed with the Boston Patriots two weeks into the season, leading the AFC team to a league-worst 2-12 record. After the Pats drafted Jim Plunkett No. 1 overall in the 1971 draft and amid a contract squabble, Kapp left the Pats after one year and never played in professional football again.

Kapp concluded his four-year NFL career with 5,911 passing yards, 40 TDs and 64 INTs and a 24-21-3 record as a starting QB.

After his playing career and a few years as an actor, including in The Longest Yard, Kapp returned to Cal as head coach in 1982. In five seasons in charge, Kapp led the Golden Bears to a 20-34-1 record, earned Coach of the Year honors in his first campaign and coached the likes of former Super Bowl champion linebacker and current Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera. The most notable moment of Kapp's tenure was "The Play" in Cal's classic 1982 win over Stanford.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Matt LaFleur says Packers could add veteran, but is comfortable letting young WR corps compete for now

With a receiving corps with little NFL experience, Packers head coach Matt La Fleur could see the team adding a veteran presence, but the competition for starting roles this summer could bring a healthy environment for QB Jordan Love's first season as the starter.

news

Saints' Jeff Ireland: Adding developmental QB Jake Haener 'smart business'

The Saints used a fourth-round pick on Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener despite giving Derek Carr a four-year deal. "We feel like that's smart business," assistant general manager Jeff Ireland said.

news

WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Can't really put a ceiling on' Cowboys offense in 2023

With the addition of Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb believes the Cowboys could be unstoppable in 2023. "Can't really put a ceiling on us," Lamb said last week.

news

Veteran DB Kareem Jackson re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

Veteran safety Kareem Jackson is returning to the Broncos on a one-year deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday, per a source. This will mark Jackson's 14th NFL season, and fifth with Denver.

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that veteran Donovan Smith will begin OTAs as the starting left tackle while free-agent signee Jawaan Taylor will play the right side.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Texans owner Cal McNair gave his early view of Houston's roster following the 2023 NFL Draft at the club's charity golf tournament on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers says he can "do it all" in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

news

Chiefs GM sees Kadarius Toney as No. 1 WR: 'I don't know if there is a limit on his game'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the "sky is the limit" for wide receiver Kadarius Toney heading into the 2023 season.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

After New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton tweeted that he is a left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh told him to go earn the position.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More