Joe Judge: Giants won't punish Golden Tate for role in fight with Jalen Ramsey

The Giants will not punish Golden Tate for his role in Sunday's postgame fight between him and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿.

Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday he does not see a reason to suspend Tate, who was part of a midfield fracas that marred the ending of a close contest between the Rams and Giants at SoFi Stadium. Judge explained that he felt Tate was simply defending himself from Ramsey, per Newsday's Tom Rock.

Ramsey is the father of two of Tate's nieces. Tate and Ramsey have shared disdain for each other since Ramsey reportedly ended a long-term relationship with Tate's sister during her pregnancy last year. Both Tate and Ramsey are from Nashville, Tennessee.