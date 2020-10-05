NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Joe Judge: Giants won't punish Golden Tate for role in fight with Jalen Ramsey

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 02:23 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Giants will not punish Golden Tate for his role in Sunday's postgame fight between him and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey﻿.

Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday he does not see a reason to suspend Tate, who was part of a midfield fracas that marred the ending of a close contest between the Rams and Giants at SoFi Stadium. Judge explained that he felt Tate was simply defending himself from Ramsey, per Newsday's Tom Rock.

Ramsey is the father of two of Tate's nieces. Tate and Ramsey have shared disdain for each other since Ramsey reportedly ended a long-term relationship with Tate's sister during her pregnancy last year. Both Tate and Ramsey are from Nashville, Tennessee.

Neither of the players spoke to the media after the game, and Ramsey remained on the field for an extended period of time while speaking on the phone and to Rams personnel. The league will review the incident, and while no suspensions are anticipated, fines are still possible, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Related Content

news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys have no plans of making drastic coaching changes after 1-3 start

Despite the 1-3 start, the underachieving Cowboys aren't planning to shake up the coaching staff yet. Dallas EVP Stephen Jones said the team isn't planning to make any drastic changes following Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

news

Bill O'Brien: Must 'do a better job coaching' for Texans to reverse 0-4 start

Bill O'Brien's abrupt shift in sideline responsibilities, however drastic it was or wasn't, didn't produce a victory for the still-winless Texans on Sunday. O'Brien said Monday he's uncertain of whether he'll continue with such a formula.
news

Chargers RB Ekeler likely going on IR with serious hamstring injury

﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ will be out a while. The Chargers RB suffered what is considered a serious hamstring injury and will most likely be placed on injured reserve with the hope of returning later in the season, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered MCL injury, will go on IR

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Nick Chubb suffered a MCL sprain in his knee during yesterday's win, but the injury is not season-ending. He will be placed on injured reserve.
news

What to watch for in Falcons-Packers on 'Monday Night Football'

When these teams last met on "MNF" in 2014, Aaron Rodgers' Packers edged Matt Ryan's Falcons. Rodgers and Ryan are since a combined 10-0 under the prime-time spotlight of Monday night.
news

Joe Burrow on first victory as NFL quarterback: Winning is fun 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got to celebrate his first victory in the NFL after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
news

Bruce Arians on Bucs comeback win: Would've gotten 'beat by 20' last year

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Sunday's comeback win would not have happened last season. Tom Brady has been the difference maker.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Falcons 

﻿Davante Adams﻿ won't suit up for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The Pro Bowl receiver announced himself that he won't play due to a nagging hamstring injury. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day saves Browns from potential collapse vs. Cowboys

﻿OBJ silenced the doubters and critics with a scorching performance as the Cleveland Browns torched a hapless Dallas Cowboys defense in a 49-38 win.
news

Titans report zero positive COVID-19 tests for first time in week

Finally, some good NFL news out of Tennessee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Tennessee Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Sunday's round of testing.
news

With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs. 
