Joe Haden happy Browns cut him, paid Osweiler

Placing Haden among the league's best 10-15 corners is debatable -- Pro Football Focus ranks him 68th among NFL cornerbacks in 2017, with his strength predictably lying in coverage -- but what isn't is his contribution to Pittsburgh's secondary, which had been the team's weakest position group in the last few years. It's seen quite the improvement against the pass, finishing the regular season fifth in the league in passing yards allowed per game with an average of 201.1 after ending the 2016 campaign 16th in the league (Cleveland, meanwhile, finished 2017 with the No. 19 unit at 230.2).