Around the NFL

Joe Haden happy Browns cut him, paid Osweiler

Published: Jan 10, 2018 at 03:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Haden's exit from the Cleveland Browns was unceremonious, unsurprising and for a team that ended up going 0-16, unnecessary.

Haden was a cap casualty on a team that had a surplus of cap space. Asked to take a pay cut by former Browns GM Sashi Brown, Haden refused, instead requesting a release and freedom from a team he'd given years of service.

The cornerback recently revealed his feelings surrounding his departure and almost immediate signing with division-rival Pittsburgh, for whom Haden will suit up and play in his first career playoff game on Sunday.

"They were going to pay Brock Osweiler $16 million and he's not even on the team after being signed and cut this summer]," Haden told Sports Illustrated, "and [they wanted to cut money from me!"

At the tail end of that tenure, Haden struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. The former Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback simply wasn't one anymore and Cleveland didn't deem him worth his $13.4 million cap number, which placed him in the top eight highest-paid corners in the league, just behind Jacksonville's A.J. Bouye and ahead of New England's Stephon Gilmore. Both of those players signed new deals with their respective teams last offseason, while Haden was playing on a contract signed in 2014.

It wasn't surprising, considering the play didn't quite match the pay. But Haden was also a key defender drafted by Cleveland in 2010 and was handsomely paid to endure the roughest times in the franchise's history, culminating for him with 2016's 1-15 campaign. Thanks to Cleveland's peculiar frugality -- cutting Haden still saddled the Browns with $7.3 million in dead money in 2017 and $3.6 million in 2018 -- Haden found a new life in the same division with Pittsburgh, which wasn't afraid to open the checkbook for the corner, signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal.

Even after losing Haden to a fractured fibula in Week 10, Pittsburgh is still more than pleased with its investment.

"You can't find a top-10 corner in September; that just doesn't happen," Steelers safety Mike Mitchell said. "He was the final piece."

Placing Haden among the league's best 10-15 corners is debatable -- Pro Football Focus ranks him 68th among NFL cornerbacks in 2017, with his strength predictably lying in coverage -- but what isn't is his contribution to Pittsburgh's secondary, which had been the team's weakest position group in the last few years. It's seen quite the improvement against the pass, finishing the regular season fifth in the league in passing yards allowed per game with an average of 201.1 after ending the 2016 campaign 16th in the league (Cleveland, meanwhile, finished 2017 with the No. 19 unit at 230.2).

Individually, Haden ranked 16th among cornerbacks in receptions per coverage snaps played, allowing just one reception for every 14.4 coverage snaps, per PFF. For comparison, he was 55th in the same metric last season, allowing one reception every 9.5 coverage snaps played. It seems as though the change of scenery was the best thing that could have happened to the 28-year-old.

"Once that happened, once I got released by Cleveland," Haden said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, "I just knew that I had a bright future ahead of me.

"I'm just excited that this [Week 17 game] isn't my last game of the year."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns hiring former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as new OC

The Browns are hiring former Bills OC Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Ravens in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on Sunday to reach an incredible fourth Super Bowl in the past five years, and their second in a row.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce passes Jerry Rice for most receptions in postseason history

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce brought in his 152nd postseason reception during the second quarter of Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, passing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most catches in NFL playoff history.
news

Bills promote interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time OC

The Buffalo Bills are promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be its full-time OC in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
news

Steelers interviewing ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for offensive coordinator position

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is interviewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator position on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Championship Sunday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Championship games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

QB Jared Goff, Lions to have extension talks in offseason

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff are expected to have contract extension talks in the offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning, per sources.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Ravens

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens despite ankle and toe injuries, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday night, per a source.
news

Eagles expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.
news

Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

The Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.
news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux: 'I feel like Saquon should've been paid' before Daniel Jones

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is headed for another offseason of uncertainty. One teammate, Kayvon Thibodeaux, believes the club should have taken care of its running back last year -- ahead of quarterback Daniel Jones.