Joe Flacco (neck) ruled out; Brandon Allen to start

Rookie QB Drew Lock is eligible to come off IR, and Fangio said he would be the backup if the team decided to activate the young signal caller. If the Broncos hold out Lock longer, as GM John Elway alluded last week, the team would promote Brett Rypien from the practice squad. The Broncos could try to hold off on activating Lock until after the Week 10 bye, then give the rookie the chance to compete down the stretch.