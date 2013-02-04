Joe Flacco leads Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl win

Published: Feb 03, 2013 at 10:42 PM

Get a head start on Monday's Super Bowl talk with "NFL AM" all morning on NFL Network. Relive Sunday's dramatic 34-31 Baltimore Ravens victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Winning coach John Harbaugh and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco will talk about their wild win in New Orleans live at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» Joe Flacco proved his mettle on the biggest stage Sunday, earning a championship and Super Bowl MVP honors. Now he's set to get paid. After watching Flacco's three-touchdown, MVP performance in Super Bowl XLVII, Gil Brandt says you can mark it in stone: Joe Flacco is an elite quarterback. And Jeff Darlington charts Flacco's five-year NFL journey to the top.

» Should a flag have been thrown on that critical 49ers' fourth-down play? Our panel of experts has at it in Monday's Instant Debate.

» NFL Evolution reports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on CBS' "Face The Nation" Sunday that he would "absolutely" want his own child to play football during.

» Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl, but they went down valiantly. After the game, 49ers running back Frank Gore said the Ravens "got away with one. We showed we were the better team."

» See all of the funniest commercials from Super Bowl Sunday. Share them via social media and rate your favorites.

» Beyonce rocked the crowd at the Superdome with a stunning Super Bowl halftime show. Watch (and listen) for yourself, and see the best photos from her performance.

» The Ravens pulled out a thrilling victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Celebrate their championship run with official Baltimore RavensSuper Bowl gear from NFL Shop.

» It was a spectacular weekend for the NFL, as NFL Network's Warren Sapp and Bill Parcells headlined a sterling Hall of Fame class, and Alec Baldwin brought the house down at the NFL Honors Ceremony.

» Happy birthday to former New York Giants linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, who turns 54 on Monday.

