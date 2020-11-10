Despite his late INT, Joe Flacco says Jets 'felt damn good' about Monday night performance

As NFL Network producer Jason Hartelius tweeted Monday night, if you'd just emerged from a coma to see ﻿Cam Newton﻿'s Patriots facing ﻿Joe Flacco﻿'s Jets in an empty stadium with everyone on the sidelines wearing masks, fake crowd noise being pumped in and two combined wins between the teams, you'd be asking a lot of questions.

But for one night, Flacco wasn't the 35-year-old backup coming off neck surgery whose best years were clearly behind him. No, Flacco was again flirting with being elite.

The quarterback spent the first half dropping dimes all over the field, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿ (who ended up fooling promising Patriots corner ﻿J.C. Jackson﻿ twice for touchdowns) and a beautiful drop in the bucket to ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ for one of the most aesthetically pleasing touchdown grabs you'll see this year. Flacco reached halftime with a passing line of 12 for 17 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 147.7. The "hyperdrive" that Jets coach Adam Gase said his team needed to enter had finally arrived.

"There was a lot of good stuff. He made a lot of really nice throws," Gase said of Flacco's performance. "Through the majority of the game, he did exactly what we needed him to do. It was tough when you might have one or two errors and you don't feel good about it. For the most part, I feel like he played pretty well. He had a dropped touchdown pass on that first series and then had some really good throws."

It didn't last, of course, but Flacco still found Perriman for another score before returning to form. The clock struck midnight on Flacco and the Jets at the six-minute mark in the fourth quarter, though, when he dropped back, heaved a prayer toward a double-covered ﻿Denzel Mims﻿ and watched as Jackson got his revenge in the form of an interception.

The Patriots turned that takeaway into the game-tying touchdown and capped a 13-0 final quarter with a ﻿Nick Folk﻿ field goal to win the game as time expired, 30-27.