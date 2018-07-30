Joe Flacco having 'far and away' best camp of career

"There's definitely a certain feeling you have," Flacco told King of the Ravens drafting Jackson. "I don't know if it's the worst feeling in the world, but it definitely means something. There's definitely a little bit of a message in there. But this is the NFL, man. I've been in it for 10 years, seen pretty much everything. Surprised by this [drafting of Jackson] a little bit. My approach is I'm gonna show these guys every day what kind of quarterback I am, and I can't really worry about anything else."