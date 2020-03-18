Around the NFL

Joe Flacco expected to get released by Broncos

Published: Mar 18, 2020 at 05:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Flacco's stint in Denver was brief and will soon be over.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Flacco's situation regarding his future (and his financial impact) should be resolved Wednesday, likely leading to a release, per a source informed of the situation.

Flacco is still on the contract he signed with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2016, well before the Ravens were Lamar Jackson's team and even before the Broncos were interested in adding a veteran to fill the place vacated by Peyton Manning's retirement. That contract calls for Flacco to make $20.25 million in 2020, accounting for $23.65 million of Denver's cap. If the Broncos wanted to move on from him, they'd have to carry a dead cap of $13.6 million, no small figure but also not quite an albatross.

Flacco will hit the open market as a backup option at the position, no longer carrying the financial burden that might have scared teams off in past offseasons. We should expect him to attract some interest, even if he hasn't been in the spotlight for a while now thanks to a neck injury that cut his 2019 season short.

The move is also a necessary one for Denver after it acquired defensive tackle Jurrell Caseyin a trade Wednesday. The 30-year-old Casey brings a cap hit of $11.78 million with him to the Rocky Mountains, forcing the Broncos to make some cap room in a hurry. Though the $13.6 million of dead cap is a healthy amount, it's worth trimming $10 million in space.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (June 28 to July 4): Hall of Fame QB John Elway turns 61

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Tom Brady incredulous after a certain team passed on him in 2020: 'You're sticking with that (expletive)?'

Upon his first foray into free agency last year, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady couldn't believe being passed over by one team in particular. It was among a few revelations from Brady during an ironically candid appearance on HBO's The Shop, which aired Friday evening. 
news

Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle. Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives.
news

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin falls short in qualifying bid for Tokyo Olympics

Marquise Goodwin's pursuit of the Tokyo Olympics is over. The Bears WR participated in Friday's long jump event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon but failed to qualify for Sunday's finals after finishing 19th out of 24 jumpers.
news

Dolphins among teams providing aid to victims of condo collapse in Florida

The Miami Dolphins are lending a much-needed helping hand in the wake of a partial 12-story condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
news

Alex Smith believes Aaron Rodgers deserves a 'certain level of respect beyond the average player'

In a recent interview with USA Today Sports, ﻿retired QB Alex Smith expressed his thoughts on draft-mate ﻿﻿Aaron Rodgers' ongoing saga with the Packers.
news

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower 'looking forward' to facing Tom Brady in Week 4

The absence of Dont'a Hightower and others who opted out added to the struggles in the first season of the post-﻿Tom Brady era. Now that he's back, the LB has the date with his former QB circled on the calendar.
news

Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'right back to where it was' at LSU

According to both Joe Burrow and rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the chemistry built during their time at LSU is back on pace in Cincinnati, which would bode well for the Bengals QB-WR connection. 
news

Ex-Steelers G DeCastro reveals need for ankle surgery, has 'no problem' with possible retirement

After getting cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, David DeCastro revealed that he will need another ankle surgery that may dictate his future in the NFL.
news

Steelers sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another. Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner, Ian Rapoport reports. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro.
news

Steelers release Pro Bowl G David DeCastro after nine seasons

The Steelers are parting ways with one of the pillars of their offensive line. Tom Pelissero reports that Pittsburgh has released six-time Pro Bowl guard ﻿David DeCastro﻿ on Thursday.
news

NFL approves alternate helmets beginning in 2022

The NFL sent a memo to clubs Thursday announcing that it will allow teams to wear two different helmets beginning in the 2022 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW