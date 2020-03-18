Joe Flacco expected to get released by Broncos

Flacco is still on the contract he signed with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2016, well before the Ravens were Lamar Jackson's team and even before the Broncos were interested in adding a veteran to fill the place vacated by Peyton Manning's retirement. That contract calls for Flacco to make $20.25 million in 2020, accounting for $23.65 million of Denver's cap. If the Broncos wanted to move on from him, they'd have to carry a dead cap of $13.6 million, no small figure but also not quite an albatross.