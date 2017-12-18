Joe Flacco among Week 16 fantasy streaming options

Nick Foles vs Raiders | 6.4 percent owned: If you took a chance on Nick Foles in Week 15 you were handsomely rewarded with a QB3 performance. Foles threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns passes - all to different receivers. That whole "the Eagles have a ton of talent" narrative wasn't just bloviation after all. Foles is an experienced NFL backup quarterback with a successful track record and that showed up on Sunday. Granted, it was an amazing matchup against the Giants, but still. Now, Foles returns home to Philly to take on the Oakland Raiders on Christmas Day. The Raiders secondary has played poorly all year and the unit ranks as a bottom-half squad in terms of fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season. Foles should only improve upon what he did in Week 15 and you're not crazy if you decide to stick with him or add him off waivers for your championship matchup.