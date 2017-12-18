T.Y. Hilton closed for fantasy business in 2017

Your fantasy team suffered a loss. Maybe a player got injured. Maybe he's just not playing well. Either way, you get to play the waiver wire now. It's all good when you're looking through the list of names, hoping to find the spark that will ignite your squad to the playoffs and beyond. But when it's in the with new, it has to be out with the old. Sometimes, it's easy to see the player that no longer deserves a spot on your roster. Sometimes ... not so much. Don't worry. We're here to help. Consider us the break up counselor that will help ease the separation.

All ownership percentages based on NFL.com leagues

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts (95.3 percent owned)

We all wanted T.Y. Hilton to be a thing. T.Y. isn't a thing. At least not with any real consistency. Sometimes a player who isn't putting up numbers in standard scoring can offer a little more in PPR formats. Hilton wasn't even that guy this season. His five catches in Week 15 marked just the second time since Week 5 that he'd registered more than two receptions in a game. The Colts passing game has been ... not great. Next week's game against the Ravens doesn't offer much hope for redemption.

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (80.1 percent owned)

For weeks I've been caping up for Blount, believing that he had the kind of touchdown upside that would keep him viable. I have lied to myself -- and to you -- so now I apologize for my error. The cold, stinging palm of reality struck me on Sunday when I watched jitterbug and fantasy dream wrecker Corey Clement getting carries inside the 10-yard line. That's also when I accepted that Blount has just two more rushing touchdowns than me this year. This backfield is a mess but unlike in New England, we have zero idea how to untangle it at the moment.

Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans (99.2 percent owned)

Last year is when we learned once and for all that Lamar Miller will likely always be a limited-value fantasy running back. This year, we learned that he can even disappoint those diminished expectations. In standard scoring leagues, Miller has just three double-digit performances this season while not scoring more than six points in either of his last two games. Miller wasn't an exciting fantasy option even when Deshaun Watson was starting. The Texans cavalcade of meh quarterbacks has done nothing to help him. A matchup with a hive of angry Steelers certainly won't help.

Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Buffalo Bills (71.2 percent owned)

Things weren't great for Benjamin this season in Carolina. They haven't gotten any better after a move to Buffalo. The big receiver has battled with injuries while struggling to consistently get open. He has just one 100-yard outing this season and hasn't posted more than 42 receiving yards in a game since Week 7. Benjamin also has more than four catches in a game just twice this season. The ball just isn't coming his way and a trip to New England on Christmas Eve isn't going to improve the situation.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos (78.9 percent owned)

It used to be fun sliding Sanders into your fantasy lineup and watching the points roll in. Those were the days. But we live in the now and in the now, Sanders isn't much of a fantasy asset, averaging fewer than four catches per game and just over 46 yards per contest. He also has just two touchdown receptions -- both coming in Week 2. Mix in an injury that could keep him out of this week's game against Washington and you can pull the plug on Sanders' fantasy value in 2017.

