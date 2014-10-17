Jimmy Graham (shoulder) questionable for Saints

The Pro Bowl tight end told reporters on Friday that he won't know until just before kickoff whether his banged-up shoulder is good to go Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The team has officially listed him as questionable.
"It's been an OK week. I think (coach) Sean (Payton) might try to see how I'm doing on Sunday and maybe work me before the game to see where I'm at," Graham said, per Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate. "As of right now, I don't know."
Graham suffered the undisclosed shoulder injury in a Week 5 win over the Bucs. He stayed in against Tampa until he "really couldn't move it anymore," leaving the game with two catches for 36 yards. Coming out of the team's bye, Graham was limited in practice this week despite initial reports that he might be shelved for two to three weeks.
A dominant playmaker near the end zone, Graham was asked if he'd be open to only seeing snaps in the red zone, an idea with some merit. "Who wouldn't?" he said, per The Advocate. "I'd do that for the next 20 years!"
If Graham can't suit up, Benjamin Watson and Josh Hill will be pressed into action for a Saints team still looking for its third win of the year.
UPDATE: In what could be a sign of Graham's status, the Saintson Saturday released tight end Tom Crabtree (or New Orleans wasn't going to activate him anyway). NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer added Sunday morning that Graham has a great chance to play.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 7 game and recaps the Patriots' win over the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.