Around the NFL

Jimmy Graham expected to miss 2-3 weeks after bye

Published: Oct 12, 2014 at 01:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jimmy Graham's time off will extend beyond the New Orleans Saints' bye week.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on GameDay First on Sunday that the tight end will miss a few weeks after the bye, "likely two or three," with a shoulder sprain, according to two sources informed of the situation.

The news comes after coach Sean Payton said Graham was "doing fine" this week and noted that the bye came at the perfect time.

With the Saints' offense lacking explosive plays through five games this season, missing Drew Brees' favorite target will not help lift the malaise in which New Orleans is currently stuck.

Graham has 34 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Brees might miss most the mismatches the tight end creates in the red zone after Graham had 16 touchdowns last season on a bum foot.

The Saints signed tight end Tom Crabtree this week as insurance in case Graham missed time. Benjamin Watson and Josh Hill will also fill in on tight end snaps, but expect Payton to supplement Graham's absence by going to more multiple receiver sets.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Colts' win over the Texans and previews every other Week 6 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams on Packers' Week 1 flop vs. Saints: 'It'll be a really good wake-up call for us'

The Packers' Week 1 bout against the Saints featured no punch from the defending NFC North champs. The 35-point drubbing was the worst loss of the Aaron Rodgers era. "It just got weird, man. It was a weird game," star WR Davante Adams explained on NFL NOW.
news

Giants rule out starters Evan Engram, Shane Lemieux for Thursday's game vs. Washington

A Giants offense that sputtered in its season opener will be short two starters this week due to injury. Neither TE﻿ Evan Engram﻿ (calf) nor OL ﻿Shane Lemieux﻿ (knee) practiced this week, and both will be unavailable for the club's first NFC East game against Washington on Thursday.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) won't play vs. Texans

Odell is a no-go yet again. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that they will hold ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ (knee) out of Sunday's game against the Texans.
news

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer dismisses USC coaching rumors: 'No chance'

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer made it clear Wednesday that there's no chance of him returning to college to take the newly vacant coaching job at USC.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 15

Raiders DT Gerald McCoy is having another season sidelined by injury.

Ian Rapoport reports that McCoy suffered a season-ending injury. The Raiders announced the DT sustained a knee injury during Monday Night Football.
news

Mike Williams on facing Cowboys: Bucs receivers looked like they were 'having some fun' in Week 1

Chargers WR Mike Williams got off to a hot start in Week 1. His success could continue in Week 2 against a Cowboys defense that gave up 379 passing yards and 100-yard days to two receivers in the opener against the Buccaneers. That's not lost on Williams, either.
news

Ja'Marr Chase to critics after Week 1 performance: 'I like to tell them, "Enjoy the show"'

All the preseason and training camp consternation surrounding ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ was washed away in Week 1 as the first-round WR carved up the Vikings to the tune of five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. He had an interesting response on Good Morning Football when asked what he'd say to his critics.
news

George Kittle: 49ers' advantages in undefeated NFC West are defense, run game

In the NFC, the West has been a cauldron of battle for years, with different winners the past three seasons and all four teams winning at least once since 2015. George Kittle sees San Francisco as a notable contender.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Rams QB Matthew Stafford lead Players of the Week

 Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes led the way as the first batch of NFL Players of the Week were unveiled Wednesday. 
news

Washington HC Rivera says QB Heinicke 'plays a little bit like a gunslinger' but has learned to be patient

After the injury to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington coach Ron Rivera thinks Taylor Heinicke has the fortitude to handle the starting QB job going forward.
news

Bears DT Akiem Hicks hopes to finish career in Chicago: 'I'll do everything in my power to do so'

In the final year of his current contract, Bears DT Akiem Hicks expresses his desire to remain in Chicago.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Ronald Darby placed on IR

The Denver Broncos placed wide receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and cornerback ﻿Ronald Darby﻿ on injured reserved Tuesday, the team announced. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW