Jim Schwartz contemplating retirement, won't return to Eagles in 2021

Published: Jan 02, 2021 at 12:14 PM
Headshot_Author_TOM_PELISSERO_1400x1000
Tom Pelissero

NFL.com Reporter

Doug Pederson said this week he expects to be the Eagles coach in 2021, and he'll have at least one key spot on his coaching staff to fill.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz intends to allow his contract to expire after Sunday's finale against Washington and take a year off from coaching, per sources.

Schwartz, 54, has told those close to them that he will contemplate retirement after a 32-year coaching career, including 28 in the NFL and a Super Bowl win three years ago with the Eagles.

One of the NFL's most respected defensive coaches, Schwartz is still thought highly of by the Eagles, who previously approached him about an extension. But after dealing with multiple recent hip and eye surgeries, Schwartz believes it's the right time for him to step away from the daily grind, at least in the short term, per sources.

Schwartz previously spent five seasons as the Lions' head coach from 2009-2013, compiling a 29-51 record with a playoff trip in 2011. He received head coaching interest as recently as last year, when he interviewed for the Browns job that went to Kevin Stefanski. 

The Eagles have stumbled to a 4-10-1 record this season and were eliminated from playoff contention with last week's loss at Dallas.

This week, Schwartz said the Eagles must have a "no-hat rule" Sunday -- denying Washington a chance to celebrate the NFC East title with a win in Philadelphia. It turns out that'll be Schwartz's last game with the Eagles.

Related Content

news

Hall of Famer, Broncos all-time great Floyd Little dead at 78

Denver Broncos legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer passed away Friday night at the age of 78. 
news

Doug Pederson likely to remain as Eagles head coach

All signs are pointing to Doug Pederson remaining as Philadelphia Eagles coach after the season's conclusion on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Injuries, transactions and other news from around the NFL on Saturday.
news

Washington plans to start QB Alex Smith vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team is planning to start Alex Smith on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday afternoon. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW