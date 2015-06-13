Jim Leonhard open to playing one more NFL season

Free-agent safety Jim Leonhard said in January that his 10-year NFL career was over, but five months later he's singing a different tune.
"I've told a lot of people, the door is closed, but it's not locked," Leonhard told Alex Marvez and Kirk Morrison of SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday. "It would definitely take a very unique offer for me to really consider it. I mean, I love playing in the NFL and love the game, that's never changed, but I just kind of feel like it's time to move on. But at the same time, if it was a really unique opportunity, I would entertain it."
"I don't know," Leonhard laughed. "We'll see. I'm not quite sure what that is, that's why I'm very vague on it, because I don't really know how to define it yet."
Leonhard, 32, was successful in a player-coach role with the Browns last season, but Ryan absolutely adores the veteran. The feeling is mutual after Leonhard once turned down a "really big" offer from the Broncos to play under Rex with the New York Jets.
He didn't sign with Cleveland last season until July. As injuries mount, we could see a similar time frame for signing one last NFL deal. With the Bills not exactly ocean deep at safety, Buffalo remains the favorite to lure Leonhard out of his post-football slumber.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.