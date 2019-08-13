Around the NFL

Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck dealing with 'bone' injury

Published: Aug 13, 2019 at 06:42 AM

As Andrew Luck continues to miss practices with a calf issue, Colts owner Jim Irsay drew notice and caused further alarm Tuesday when he said his quarterback's issue was a bone problem.

"It's in another area," Jim Irsay told SiriusXM NFL Radio via The Athletic's Stephen Holder. "It's a bone -- I'm not good at these things -- but it's ... a small little bone."

In the aftermath of Irsay's comments, the Colts have provided no updates or clarifications, as pointed out by the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday. Garafolo added that up to this point the impression was Luck was suffering from a calf strain, which is a muscular issue and not a bone ailment.

While Irsay stoked further fires of concern, he book-ended his bone comments with words of confidence surrounding Luck's impending return.

"I really feel very confident that he's going to find his way through this thing," Irsay said. "I think after the [Kevin] Durant thing everyone's erring on the side of caution, but, quite frankly, this is not even in the Achilles tendon.

"But he's doing very well. Very excited. He's a married man, baby on the way. And he couldn't be more excited for the season. We wish there wasn't any little tweaks at all, but as you know, these things come up and you've got to deal with them."

There's a huge amount of promise and excitement surrounding the Colts' 2019 season after Luck and Indy bounced back in 2018. Obviously, the absence of Luck and questions regarding his return cast a shadow. Still, Luck has been working on his throwing, which is a good sign, but the question about his leg injury must be answered.

While clarification remains to be seen in regards to Irsay's comments, Indianapolis was expecting Luck healthy and ready to go after his calf issue slowed him in the spring. Thus, after the talented QB's career was put on pause previously when he missed all of the 2017 season with a shoulder injury, it's another hurdle to overcome for Luck and the franchise.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

