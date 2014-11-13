Jim Harbaugh downplays Crabtree's issues with role

Never mind the fact that Crabtree blew by his coach in the locker room after a tight win on Sunday, or the fact that all Crabtree wanted to discuss with reporters was his dwindling role in San Francisco's offense.
Nope, according to Harbaugh; there's nothing to see here.
"I don't think so," the 49ers' coach said, via The Sacramento Bee. "Seems to be doing a fantastic job and getting the ball a lot."
Crabtree has been playing on fewer than 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps over the past two weeks. He has not had more than five receptions in a game since Week 3 and has been targeted more than 10 times just once this season, also in Week 3.
He's also in a contract year which, more than anything, is going to amplify frustration.
We're wondering, though, what exactly Harbaugh is doing behind closed doors to fix things. Obviously, he's not going to use his press conference as a confessional and complain about a strained relationship with a star player.
Could he make a legitimate playoff push with this many key players reportedly expressing unhappiness in him or his system?
