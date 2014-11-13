Around the NFL

Jim Harbaugh downplays Crabtree's issues with role

Published: Nov 13, 2014 at 12:04 AM

According to Jim Harbaugh, all is well with Michael Crabtree.

Never mind the fact that Crabtree blew by his coach in the locker room after a tight win on Sunday, or the fact that all Crabtree wanted to discuss with reporters was his dwindling role in San Francisco's offense.

Nope, according to Harbaugh; there's nothing to see here.

"I don't think so," the 49ers' coach said, via The Sacramento Bee. "Seems to be doing a fantastic job and getting the ball a lot."

Crabtree has been playing on fewer than 70 percent of the team's offensive snaps over the past two weeks. He has not had more than five receptions in a game since Week 3 and has been targeted more than 10 times just once this season, also in Week 3.

He's also in a contract year which, more than anything, is going to amplify frustration.

We're wondering, though, what exactly Harbaugh is doing behind closed doors to fix things. Obviously, he's not going to use his press conference as a confessional and complain about a strained relationship with a star player.

Could he make a legitimate playoff push with this many key players reportedly expressing unhappiness in him or his system?

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Dec. 7

The Vikings activated their best cornerback from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Thursday Night's matchup with the Steelers.
news

Ben Roethlisberger: T.J. Watt 'should absolutely get MVP votes' for stellar season

T.J. Watt is the likely Defensive Player of the Year front-runner following his monster game against the Ravens, but Ben Roethlisberger says the Steelers pass rusher is also deserving of MVP consideration.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on if he was benched in loss to Rams: 'I would say so'

Jaguars running back James Robinson seemingly was benched after an early fumble against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.
news

Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set for season-ending hip surgery

Ryan Fitzpatrick will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his hip, a measure that will help him heal up and bring to an end his season after just one game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. 
news

2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.
news

Bill Belichick on Patriots' game plan for Bills rematch: 'We can use our whole passing game'

Following a Monday night victory where the Patriots threw the ball three times in a win over the Bills, coach Bill Belichick quipped about the team's game plan for a Week 16 rematch.
news

Bills coach Sean McDermott downplays Bill Belichick's impact after 'MNF' loss to Patriots

Following a crucial home loss to the New England Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott was not among those heaping too much praise on Bill Belichick.
news

QB Mac Jones on Patriots' windy win against Bills: 'Just a crazy game'

Employing a run-first, run-second and run-third approach, the Patriots imposed their game plan and their will upon a wild, wooly and windy night in upstate New York en route to a 14-10 win over the Bills. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Saints WR Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for three games after appealing the suspension from the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW