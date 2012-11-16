Jim Harbaugh back with 49ers after heart procedure

San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh was back with the team on Friday, one day after he underwent a non-surgical procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.
"I'm glad to be back," Harbaugh said after coaching Friday morning's walk-through practice, according to Bay Area News Group. "I'm fine, fine and ready to go to work."
According to the report, Harbaugh "appeared healthy and in positive spirits." He visited with doctors Wednesday night after feeling ill, and they advised him to have the procedure done at Stanford Hospital.
Harbaugh initially encountered the irregular heartbeat issue 13 years ago during his time as a quarterback with the San Diego Chargers.
The coach actually returned to 49ers' facility following the procedure on Thursday and observed the final hour of practice.
Other than a change in diet, Harbaugh has "no limits" on his activity and will be on the sidelines when the Niners meet the Chicago Bears on Monday night.