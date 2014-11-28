Around the NFL

Jim Harbaugh: 49ers 'always' evaluate offense

Published: Nov 28, 2014 at 02:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York tweeted that Thursday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks "wasn't acceptable," it was hard not to view him talking specifically about the offense's performance.

The 49ers totaled 164 yards of offense (100 passing, 64 rushing), the team's second-lowest yardage under Jim Harbaugh. The 49ers have scored fewer than 20 points in five out of their past six games. The past two weeks they have struggled mightily against vastly inferior opponents.

On Thursday, those struggles came to a head versus a swelling Seattle defense.

Harbaugh admitted his team probably has to win its remaining four games to make the playoffs. The coach was asked if it was time to evaluate his offense and make major changes in order to make a run.

"We always do that," he said, per the San Jose Mercury News. "We'll do that again. We'll evaluate it. I don't know what you refer to with major changes."

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman sits in the eye of the fans' dismay, with some in San Francisco clamoring for his firing.

Harbaugh's brother, John, famously made an in-season switch at offensive coordinator, firing Cam Cameron in 2012, which helped propel the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl.

However, the two situations aren't exactly analogous. With the 49ers' season already in peril and Harbaugh seeming destined to leave at the year's end, an in-season shakeup seems unlikely. A move would not magically solve the issues, and, as the Mercury News' Tim Kawakami notes, making drastic maneuvers has never been Jim Harbaugh's style.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Week 13 games and reacts to the news of RGIII's benching in D.C. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel has faith Greg Zuerlein's struggles won't cost Dallas in postseason

Heading into the postseason, perhaps the biggest fear for Cowboys fans is the game coming down to the leg of ﻿Greg Zuerlein﻿. Special teams coordinator John Fassel said he believes Zuerlein's issues are mental rather than physical -- and can be corrected.
news

Brandon Scherff looking for long-term deal from Washington: 'I hope I can end my career here'

Brandon Scherff is finally set to hit the free-agent market, but the Pro Bowl guard hopes he doesn't leave Washington. After being placed on the franchise tag two consecutive years, the 30-year-old lineman appears at a crossroads with the only franchise he's played for.
news

Frank Reich says Colts will learn from 2021 'scar': 'We're going to learn from it and get better'

After a day to reflect on their season-ending loss to the lowly Jaguars, Colts coach Frank Reich owned the disaster, saying the only option is to learn, grow and ensure it doesn't happen again.
news

Rams coach McVay on Week 18 loss to 49ers: 'We're going to choose to say it doesn't mean (expletive)'

After reflection, Rams coach Sean McVay chooses to see the team's Week 18 defeat to the 49ers as meaningless in the grand scheme of L.A.'s ultimate goal.
news

NFL players react to Georgia winning CFP National Championship against Alabama

More than 40 years in the making, Georgia brought home its first national title since the 1980 season as the Bulldogs conquered the Crimson Tide, 33-18.
news

No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Joe Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. 
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

eattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.
news

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

With his first season at the helm in the books, Texans head coach David Culley addressed his future with the team on Monday.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

The 2021 MVP award appears to be a two-person race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, however, does not think it should be a close contest.
news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

﻿Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW