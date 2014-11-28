Jim Harbaugh: 49ers 'always' evaluate offense

When San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York tweeted that Thursday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks "wasn't acceptable," it was hard not to view him talking specifically about the offense's performance.
The 49ers totaled 164 yards of offense (100 passing, 64 rushing), the team's second-lowest yardage under Jim Harbaugh. The 49ers have scored fewer than 20 points in five out of their past six games. The past two weeks they have struggled mightily against vastly inferior opponents.
On Thursday, those struggles came to a head versus a swelling Seattle defense.
Harbaugh admitted his team probably has to win its remaining four games to make the playoffs. The coach was asked if it was time to evaluate his offense and make major changes in order to make a run.
"We always do that," he said, per the San Jose Mercury News. "We'll do that again. We'll evaluate it. I don't know what you refer to with major changes."
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman sits in the eye of the fans' dismay, with some in San Francisco clamoring for his firing.
Harbaugh's brother, John, famously made an in-season switch at offensive coordinator, firing Cam Cameron in 2012, which helped propel the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl.
However, the two situations aren't exactly analogous. With the 49ers' season already in peril and Harbaugh seeming destined to leave at the year's end, an in-season shakeup seems unlikely. A move would not magically solve the issues, and, as the Mercury News' Tim Kawakami notes, making drastic maneuvers has never been Jim Harbaugh's style.
