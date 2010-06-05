Jim Copeland, former Browns offensive lineman, dies at 65

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Former Cleveland Browns lineman and ex-Virginia athletic director Jim Copeland has died. He was 65.
The University of Virginia said Saturday he died at his home in Charlottesville on Friday after a long battle with cancer.
Copeland spent eight years in the NFL, playing guard and center for the Browns from 1967 until 1974. The 6-foot-2, 242-pounder played in college at Virginia.
He was the athletic director at his alma mater from 1987 until 1994. He also was the AD at William & Mary, Utah and SMU.
Copeland was born in Charlottesville, where a funeral is planned for Tuesday.
