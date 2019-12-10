 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jets won't discipline Le'Veon Bell for Sat. bowling

Published: Dec 10, 2019 at 05:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Le'Veon Bell's flu kept him out of Sunday's one-point win over the Miami Dolphins, but not out of a local bowling alley.

Bell was spotted at a New Jersey bowling alley Saturday night, hours after the Jets had ruled him out of the Week 14 meeting with Miami due to a flu he'd been battling all week.

Coach Adam Gase told reporters Tuesday that Bell will not be disciplined for his bowling alley appearance, but said it was not a good optic and preferred Bell hadn't ventured outside of his home.

Bell, meanwhile, responded to questions about his night at the lanes by highlighting his score as the most important news.

"The bigger surprise is I bowled a 251 off the flu," Bell told reporters, per the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta. "Career high."

Gase made the valid point that it wasn't Bell's fault he wasn't with the team, as he'd been told to stay away from them for fear of spreading the virus. NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Tuesday fellow Jets running back Bilal Powell has since come down with the flu, adding credibility to Gase's decision to keep Bell away.

Bell is in the midst of his worst professional season as part of a struggling Jets team that never really got out of the starting blocks in 2019. The handsomely compensated running back is averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry through 12 games and has just four total touchdowns while running behind a remade offensive line that has fallen well short of expectations.

He's battled through knee and ankle injuries, but the flu kept him from playing in his 13th straight game after sitting out all of 2018 in a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a season that most Jets fans likely want to forget, we'll see if Bell can remedy his public gaffe in his final three weeks of 2019.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better'

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is focused on strengthening the Colts' secondary with the young defensive backs they already have. "We think these guys are gonna continue to get better," Ballard said.
news

Jadeveon Clowney 'wanted to mature more' before going back home to Panthers

No longer a case of the right team, wrong time, the stars have finally aligned for Jadeveon Clowney to play for his hometown club as a matured veteran.
news

Free-agent CB Patrick Peterson has 'a lot left in the tank,' would want warning if team sees him as safety

Last year, Patrick Peterson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the opening of free agency. This year, several waves have come and gone in free agency, and the cornerback seems content to ride a few more before landing with a team.
news

Commanders' Dan Quinn is counting on Bobby Wagner as 'multiplier': 'He's all that I love about football'

By signing Bobby Wagner in free agency, Quinn reunited with a linebacker he coached in 2013 and 2014 at the dawn of a Hall of Fame career -- one that's coming full circle now with Wagner ready to set the standard for the Washington Commanders.
news

Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million

The Dolphins and Raheem Mostert have agreed to terms on a new contract that will keep the star running back in Miami through the 2025 season, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. 
news

Saints to hold 2024 training camp at University of California, Irvine

The New Orleans Saints are moving training camp to the University of California, Irvine, in 2024, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Jags are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.
news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.