Jets' Washington out indefinitely after surgery to fix broken fibula

"Anytime we have a game like that, you want to cherish and enjoy it, but it's kind of hard to do that with Leon's injury," Jones said. "I think a lot of the team is devastated. He's one of my best friends. He's a great teammate and a great person. From the time he left the game, every couple plays I kept thinking about him. I haven't stopped thinking about it, and my prayers are going out to his family."