Around the NFL

Jets waive Khiry Robinson, Dexter McDougle

Published: Sep 04, 2016 at 10:14 AM

One day following the cutdown to the 53-man roster, Mike Maccagnan isn't done shaking things up.

The second-year Jets general manager waived four more players on Sunday, including running back Khiry Robinson and cornerback Dexter McDougle. Safety Ronald Martin and running back Dominique Williams were the other two players added to the waiver wire.

If Robinson clears waivers, he can be placed on injured reserve as he continues to rehab a broken leg suffered last November as a member of the Saints. The Jets signed Robinson to a minor one-year deal in March to complement new signing Matt Forte and backup Bilal Powell. Robinson will be replaced on the roster by waiver pickup Troymaine Pope, who spent the preseason battling for a spot on the Seahawks.

McDougle's release signals Maccagnan's continuing dissociation with the John Idzik era. McDougle was the ninth member of the departed general manager's fated 2014 draft class to be jettisoned from the Meadowlands. McDougle follows new Titans tight end Jace Amaro, fan favorite Trevor Reilly and marked man IK Enemkpali out the door. Dee Milliner, the first-round selection from Idzik's 2013 draft class, was waived/injured from the active roster on Saturday and has yet to find a new suitor.

Maccagnan replaced Amaro and tight end Zach Sudfeld with two waiver-wire signings, Braedon Bowman and Brian Parker, and swapped McDougle for former Patriots cornerback Darryl Roberts.

