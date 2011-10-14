Jets' Tomlinson: Players responsible for team's struggles

With New York Jets players pointing fingers at coaches and each other, LaDainian Tomlinson is trying his best to quell the team's infighting.
The veteran running back pleaded Friday for players to take ownership of the team's struggles headed into Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.
"If we want to be champions like we say we want to be, we've got to hold each other accountable as players and not blame it on the coaches all the time," Tomlinson said, according to the New York Daily News. "We've got to get the job done."
The Jets' squabbles have become the focus as they prepare for Miami. After wide receiver Santonio Holmes said the offensive line was the source of the team's woes, guard Brandon Moore shot back by questioning Holmes' leadership.