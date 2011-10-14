Jets' Tomlinson: Players responsible for team's struggles

Published: Oct 14, 2011 at 07:22 PM

With New York Jets players pointing fingers at coaches and each other, LaDainian Tomlinson is trying his best to quell the team's infighting.

The veteran running back pleaded Friday for players to take ownership of the team's struggles headed into Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

"If we want to be champions like we say we want to be, we've got to hold each other accountable as players and not blame it on the coaches all the time," Tomlinson said, according to the New York Daily News. "We've got to get the job done."

The Jets' squabbles have become the focus as they prepare for Miami. After wide receiver Santonio Holmes said the offensive line was the source of the team's woes, guard Brandon Moore shot back by questioning Holmes' leadership.

Coach Rex Ryan shrugged off Holmes' comments Friday, saying they didn't bother him.

The Jets' offense ranks No. 28 in the league so far this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season: Lions edge out Texans for the No. 1 spot

Bucky Brooks ranks the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season. Houston's C.J. Stroud-led group unsurprisingly makes the cut, but the Texans do NOT claim the No. 1 spot.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Next Woman Up: Maria Gigante, VP of United Kingdom Operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Jaguars vice president of United Kingdom operations Maria Gigante discusses growing American football globally, Jacksonville's successful two-week stint in London and more.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.