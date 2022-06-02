Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Ferguson and Mangold, who were mainstays on the Jets' offensive line for 10 seasons, were the first pair of O-lineman selected in the first round by a team in 31 years once the Jets drafted them in 2006. The Jets traded up 10 spots in the first round a year later to select one of the great shutdown cornerbacks of his time in Revis. The trio held important roles during the Jets' run that saw consecutive AFC Championship Games appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

"This is a shock," Mangold said, via the team's website. "Thank you so much. This is awesome and amazing since it's with two of my guys. Revis, it was outstanding just being on the team with you, your presence was amazing. To share this honor with you is awesome. Brick, we started this together back in Mobile, Alabama (at the Senior Bowl) and now we close it up together. That's very special to me and something that is an awesome thing. Congratulations you two. I feel like I'm the third wheel here, so I appreciate you guys letting me in. But it's definitely an honor and I can't wait to start the celebrations."