Jets to induct CB Darrelle Revis, C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Three fixtures of the latest great New York Jets teams are set to be honored during the 2022 season.
Former Jets teammates D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Nick Mangold, and Darrelle Revis will be inducted into the Jets Ring of Honor during the 2022 season, the team announced on Thursday.
Ferguson and Mangold, who were mainstays on the Jets' offensive line for 10 seasons, were the first pair of O-lineman selected in the first round by a team in 31 years once the Jets drafted them in 2006. The Jets traded up 10 spots in the first round a year later to select one of the great shutdown cornerbacks of his time in Revis. The trio held important roles during the Jets' run that saw consecutive AFC Championship Games appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
"This is a shock," Mangold said, via the team's website. "Thank you so much. This is awesome and amazing since it's with two of my guys. Revis, it was outstanding just being on the team with you, your presence was amazing. To share this honor with you is awesome. Brick, we started this together back in Mobile, Alabama (at the Senior Bowl) and now we close it up together. That's very special to me and something that is an awesome thing. Congratulations you two. I feel like I'm the third wheel here, so I appreciate you guys letting me in. But it's definitely an honor and I can't wait to start the celebrations."
Ferguson, a former No. 4 overall pick, never missed a game or a start during his 10-year career, all of which came with the Jets. A native New Yorker, the University of Virginia product earned three consecutive Pro Bowls at left tackle from 2009 to 2011.
Mangold went neck and neck with Ferguson in the reliability department, starting all 171 games he played during his 11-year career and never wearing another team's jersey. Earning two first-team All-Pro honors along the way, Mangold's seven Pro Bowls in an eight-year span (2008-2015) were the second-most in franchise history behind only Winston Hill.
Revis played eight seasons with Gang Green and the term "Revis Island" became widely known during his time in New York. In the rare occasions quarterbacks threw his way, Revis produced 25 interceptions and 112 passes defensed to finish third and first all-time in Jets franchise history, respectively. Revis earned three consecutive first-team All-Pro seasons (2009-2011) and five Pro Bowls during his time in New York.
Each induction ceremony will take place at halftime of three separate home games at MetLife Stadium.
Mangold will be inducted on Sept. 25 during a Week 3 matchup versus the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, Ferguson on Sept. 25 during a rivalry game against the New England Patriots in Week 8, and Revis is set to receive his honor on Nov. 27 amid the Jets' Week 12 game versus the Chicago Bears.