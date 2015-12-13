Jets still in playoff position after easy win over Titans

The New York Jets (8-5) made it look easy on Sunday at the Meadowlands, scoring the first 27 points of the game en route to a 30-8 win over the Tennessee Titans (3-10). The Jets remain in playoff position and have won three straight for the first time since 2011. Here's what you need to know:
- Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to be the Jets' MVP. The veteran quarterback threw three touchdowns without an interception and has nine touchdowns without a pick in the past three weeks -- all Jets victories. Fitzpatrick's career has been marked by slow finishes -- the Jets have to be thrilled that the quarterback is doing the opposite in 2015.
- Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall are making a case as the best 1-2 wide receiver duo in football. Decker had another touchdown reception and now has found the end zone in every home game he's played this season. Marshall went over 100 yards receiving for the eighth time this season and scored a 69-yard touchdown on a play in which the Titans' defense literally forgot to cover him.
- If I'm Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, I am not happy with the effort level I saw Sunday. Titans players were making business decisions on tackle attempts. Killer drops on offense also speaks to a lack of focus. The Titans have the quarterback in Marcus Mariota, but this team still has a long way to go.
- Muhammad Wilkerson can smell that huge payday. The Jets defensive lineman had three sacks Sunday and now has seven in the last five weeks and 12 on the season. The Jets can't let Big Mo get away ... but it's going to cost them.
- We might have seen the last of Jets rookie wide receiver Devin Smith, who was carted off the field in the third quarter with a serious right knee injury. Smith is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, according to coach Todd Bowles. It's been a lost year for the second-round pick, who missed the preseason with a rib injury and was supposed to be the Jets' deep threat on offense.