Roundup: Jets signing former Washington OT Morgan Moses to one-year deal

The Jets have acquired a new starting offensive tackle.

Veteran free agent Morgan Moses is signing a one-year deal with New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The pact is worth $3.6 million in base salary but can get up to $5.3 million with playing-time incentives, Rapoport added.

After fruitful discussions with the Bears about occupying the blind side, the 30-year-old lineman chose New York to play right tackle, per Garafolo. That's where he started every game for the Washington Football Team over the past six seasons.

Moses is projected to slot ahead of George Fant﻿, signaling another shakeup to the Jets' revamped offensive line under first-year coach Robert Saleh.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday: