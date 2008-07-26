Jets sign top pick Gholston to five-year deal worth $50 million

With NFL training camps in full swing, teams are picking up the pace when it comes to signing their first-round picks.
Friday's flurry of signings
Vernon Gholston's signing highlighted a busy Friday in which 11 first-round picks agreed to contracts with their new teams. Here are the day's deals ...
The New York Jets signed defensive end/linebacker Vernon Gholston to a five-year deal worth $50 million, including $21 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports. Gholston's signing was one of many that went down on a busy Friday (see box).
The Jets signed the sixth overall pick in time for Gholston to be on the field with his teammates for the start of practice on the second day of training camp.
"Vernon is in the building," coach Eric Mangini said. "He signed, he'll practice, so that process -- which was long -- is through and now he can move forward and we can get him on the field and really start the intense teaching."
The hulking Gholston, who set an Ohio State record with 14 sacks last season, is expected to immediately improve the Jets' pass rush.
Because of the contract negotiations, Gholston didn't report with the other rookie players last Wednesday and wasn't on the field Thursday, marking the second straight year the Jets' top pick wasn't signed at the start of camp. Cornerback Darrelle Revis missed 22 practices before signing last year.
Mangini said Gholston was at the team's facilities Thursday but couldn't participate with the Jets until the deal was signed and approved.
"A contract like his, you might have to triple check or quadruple check," Mangini said with a smile.
In the Jets' 3-4 defense, Gholston will be asked to stand up as a linebacker more after playing mostly from a three-point stance in college.
The 6-foot-3, 264-pound Gholston had several games last season in which he was absolutely dominant. He had four sacks against Wisconsin in November, and had three other games in which he had two or more sacks. His combination of speed and power made the Jets believe he's a perfect fit for their defense.
"He's got a little ground to cover here, to make up," Mangini said. "We'll be focused on that and we'll make sure we get him up to speed as quickly as possible and see what he can do."
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report